22 Chad Reed Talks with AutoWeek about the Shutdown and His Future

By Billy Rainford

#22 Chad Reed’s farewell tour has been cut short. | Bigwave 2016 photo

The 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series was set to be #22 Chad Reed‘s farewell tour. He was introduced to the crowd during opening ceremonies at each of the first few rounds as racing for his final time in that particular stadium.

Spectators cheered loudly for the 2-time Supercross champ from Australia. Unfortunately, this coronavirus shutdown may have put an early end to this emotional tour.

He spoke with AutoWeek to talk about the COVID-19 shutdown and his future.

Click the following link:

https://www.autoweek.com/racing/more-racing/a31983196/qanda-supercross-legend-chad-reed-on-shortened-final-season-sports-car-future/