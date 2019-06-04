#22 Jared Petruska Injury Update

By Billy Rainford

#22 Jared Petruska will sit out for an undetermined length of time after suffering a concussion in Calgary. | Bigwave photo

Another rider whose day at Round 1 of the Rockstar Triple Crown MX Nationals did not go the way he wanted was #22 Jared Petruska.

The Calgary local had troubles in the first moto but still managed to finish well. Unfortunately, a first turn pile- up in moto 2 took Jared out for the day.

He was visibly angry at the early end to his season as he was taken away in the medics’ Mule.

Here’s how he summed it up on his Instagram page @jaredpetruska:

Sometimes it’s just not your day. Felt like I could have accomplished big things this weekend but it doesn’t always work out the way you hope. Landed on a down bike first lap of moto 1 and crushed my head pipe leaving the bike with no power. Still managed to make my way from the back of the pack up to 13th. A first turn pile up in moto 2 took me out for the rest of the day with a concussion and a banged up body. Taking it day by day, not sure when I will be back on the bike. I will do everything I can to get better but I am not going to rush it, need to make sure my head is all good before getting back to racing. Thanks to everyone for sticking behind me.

Get well soon, Jared.