#23 Jason Benny Injury Update

By Billy Rainford

Round 1 at Wild Rose MX Park in Calgary didn’t go quite as planned for the PRMX rider, #23 Jason Benny. After going down in the 2nd turn in the first moto, Jason rode around the track and then pulled into the mechanics’ area for them to assess the damage to his lower back.

It was decided it was just a scrape and a contusion and Jason went back on the track.

When he dropped out of the 2nd moto, we were concerned that it was due to injury. After speaking with Jason on Monday, he confirmed that he’s going to be fine and will be on the track this coming week for round 2 at Popkum Motorsport Park in BC.

Said Jason, “I got hit pretty hard in the 2nd turn while I was down. It got pretty swollen, but I’ll be good for this weekend.

“[In the 2nd moto] I was good, but crashed twice. After the 2nd crash, I got lapped twice before I got the bike started. I knew it wouldn’t be possible to score any points so I pulled off.”