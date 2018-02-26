#23 Jason Benny Signs with PRMX for 2018 Rockstar Motocross Series

Monday, February 26, 2018

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Team PR-MX.ca Strikt Pelletier Kawasaki is proud to announce the addition of Canadian (Quebec) all-star racer, #23 Jason Benny. For the 2018 season, Jason will compete in the Canadian Rockstar Triple Crown Motocross series.

“I am really excited to be joining the PRMX team and taking this step in my career with great people and sponsors behind me, and I’m grateful for this opportunity,” said Benny.

We would like to thank all the team support for this amazing season: PR-MX.ca, Strikt Gear, Pelletier Kawasaki, Addikt Graphics, Devol Engineering, Bud Racing, Arai, tilube, VR Medics, Tcd, Guts, Cycra, ODI, Rekluse, Hgs, Bondi Engines, williams motorwerx,Viral, FM Boots, Notoil, DP Triple Clamps, Streamline, Dirt tricks, fists Gloves, Pro Wheels, Race Tech, Anklesavers, Vertex pistons, and many more to come!