#23 Wyatt Waddell Injury Update

By Billy Rainford

Wyatt Waddell out of competition with a possible Achilles tendon injury. | Bigwave photo

At Round 2 of the Rockstar Triple Crown MX Nationals in Prince George, BC this past Saturday, #23 Wyatt Waddell came up a little short on a big jump during first 250 Qualifying.

Wyatt pulled off the track with a sore ankle and wasn’t sure he’d be able to line up for the rest of the day.

He went out for the sight lap before Moto 1 but when he came around to complete the lap he knew it was pointless and headed back to the pits with his dad, Laurie Waddell, done for the day.

We spoke with Carlson Racing’s Brent Carlson and he gave us this update on Wyatt’s condition:

Wyatt has headed home to Ladner, BC with what they think is likely a partially torn Achilles tendon.

He’ll go get himself checked out but is likely out until at least Round 4 at Gopher Dunes, July 13th.

Hopefully, we see Wyatt and his dad, Laurie Waddell, at the races later on in the summer. | Bigwave photo

Carlson Racing teammate #11 Davey Fraser will continue on and will haul Wyatt’s bikes to each round, hoping he can return to racing at some point this summer.

Thanks for the update, Brent, and best of luck to Wyatt who has had some bad luck with injuries early on in his Professional racing career.

Achilles tendon issues have a tendency to linger, so time off is very important with this type of injury.