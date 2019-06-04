#35 Christopher Fortier Injury Update

By Billy Rainford

#35 Christopher Fortier will sit out until the Rockstar Triple Crown MX Nationals head east. | Bigwave photo

#35 Christopher Fortier had a rough go at round 1 of the Rockstar Triple Crown Motocross Nationals at Wild Rose MX Park in Calgary, AB this past Saturday.

He picked up some great support for 2019 and is riding on the Sky Helicopters International Motorsports Husqvarna team in the 250 class.

Unfortunately, the western swing of his season came to an early end when a mechanical issue up front sent him to the ground hard.

He tried to race the 2nd moto but it was no use and his day was done. Here’s how Christopher summed it up on his Instagram page:

Frustrating weekend in Calgary to say the least. Feeling good coming into the season and in a good place mentally. First moto I lost my front brake on the 2nd lap, then a lap and a half later my front wheel locked up In the air from a caliper bolt coming out from being loose. My front wheel locking up caused me to endo and land on my head really hard. I tried to race the second moto but I felt the need to pull of considering the symptoms I was having from suffering a bad concussion in the first moto.

Going to rest for a few weeks then come back ready for the east coast to put it on the box.

Thanks to all the moto media in Canada that didn’t check to see what happened to me on race day👍🏼 Thanks to Al Dyck @skyracing17 for the hard work coming into round one. Unfortunately we will have to wait a couple more weeks to see what I am capable of.

Heal up and come back ready, Chris. We’ll see you at Gopher Dunes.