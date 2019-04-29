#37 Jake Tricco Breaks Wrist

By Billy Rainford

Some unfortunate news out of the GDR team this week. It seems #37 Jake Tricco has indeed suffered a broken wrist in a crash sustained Sunday at the AMO ANQ at his home track, Gopher Dunes.

He was showing good pace and had made a pass on always-fast-at-the-Dunes rider, Liam O’Farrell, before going down hard.

He stayed down for a short while and was in obvious pain. He went to the hospital Sunday where it was determined no surgery was needed.

We are currently just over 4 weeks away from the start of the 2019 Rockstar Triple Crown Motocross Series where Jake was to make his full-time Pro debut, alongside teammates Colton Facciotti, Mike Alessi, and Dylan Wright.

We will have to wait and see how this develops to see what his plans are for this summer before we can confirm them.

Heal up, Jake.