39 Daniel Elmore Parts Ways with Sky Racing
By Billy Rainford
You may have already heard about the heated exchange in the @skyracing17 pits at the end of the day at @mxdeschambault on Monday.
Well, without going into details, the end result is that #39@danielelmore39 will not be with the team going forward.
Daniel has been one of the more impressive riders in the 250 class and we hope he finishes the Canadian @triplecrownseries MX Nationals at @waltonraceway on a positive note.
Said Daniel, “I’m going to finish out the year on my own. It’s just one of those things.”
