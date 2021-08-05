#39 Daniel Elmore Parts Ways with Sky Racing

By Billy Rainford

#39 Daniel Elmore at MX Deschambault. | Bigwave photo

You may have already heard about the heated exchange in the @skyracing17 pits at the end of the day at @mxdeschambault on Monday.

Well, without going into details, the end result is that #39@danielelmore39 will not be with the team going forward.

Daniel has been one of the more impressive riders in the 250 class and we hope he finishes the Canadian @triplecrownseries MX Nationals at @waltonraceway on a positive note.

Said Daniel, “I’m going to finish out the year on my own. It’s just one of those things.”