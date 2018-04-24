#396 Steven Anderson Joins Sky Holeshot Racing for 2018

Sky Holeshot Racing

Abbotsford BC (April 24, 2018)

Sky Holeshot Racing is pleased to announce that Hillsburgh, Ontario’s Steven Anderson will be joining the team. Steven is fresh out of the Amateur ranks. At 21 years old Steven Anderson has 17 years of racing with a Western Canadian Championship a Walton TransCan championship and a few other podium finishes in his 6 visits to the Western Canadians and many Walton podiums in his 17 visits. Steven has been training hard with Jay Thompson in Georgia and Florida this off season and was ready to go for the Arenacross Tour when he sustained a minor heal injury.

Steven is in his first year as a Pro just as Sky Holeshot Racing is beginning its first year as a Pro Motocross Team that is going to race the 2018 Canadian Rockstar Triple Crown series, focusing on the Outdoor Nationals for our first season. Sky Helicopters is a Helicopter Adventure tour company, based out of Maple Ridge, BC and Holeshot Motorsports is Honda Canada’s #1 dealer.

#396 Steven Anderson will be joining #9 Cade Clason from Chesterfield, South Carolina, racing the MX1 / 450 class and #43 Jared Petruska from Calgary, Alberta, racing the MX2 / 250 class.

Sky Holeshot Racing will be fully equipped with all the suspension equipment which will allow the Sky Holeshot race team to be one of the only teams that will be able to change suspension settings while on the road and at the track. SSS/Too Trick Racing is the suspension supplier and is the winningest suspension in Canadian MX history with well over 30 Pro MX titles. If anyone is thinking of getting their suspension done or needing support at the Nationals SSS/Too Trick Racing is the company to be with as we will be able to help you before or after each National.

The Sky Holeshot Race Team is proud to have the best sponsors:

Sky Helicopters, Holeshot Motorsports

Honda, FXR, SSS / Too Trick Racing, Yoshimura, Matrix, Tag Metals, Rekluse, Fusion Graphics, Dunlop, Vinyl Labs, Agency Media, 100%

See you all at the races in 2018.