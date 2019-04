#41 Jack Wright’s Blackstock Motorsports Bike Unveiling

#41 Jack Wright’s Blackstock Motorsports Bike Unveiling

By Billy Rainford

Check out this work of art that Dusty Heacock and the gang over at Blackstock Motorsports Racing has put together for #41 Jack Wright‘s Yamaha YZ250F to compete in the Rockstar Triple Crown Motocross Series.

We’ll get our first look at Round 3 of the Arenacross Series as he plans on doing the final 2 races.

Thanks for sending these photos over. Looking good!