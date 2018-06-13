#43 Jared Petruska Injury Update

#43 Jared Petruska Injury Update

By Billy Rainford

After crashing in qualifying at round 3 of the Rockstar Triple Crown MX Tour at Blackwater MX in Prince George, BC, #43 Jared Petruska was pretty sure he’d sustained a boxer’s fracture in his throttle hand.

It was bruised, scraped, and swollen, but he still went out and raced his motos.

He’s been for X-rays now and they do not show any breaks. The plan, at this point, is to head to round 4 in Minnedosa, Manitoba, and race.

On the drive home, Jared said to Dominique Daffé, “I don’t care even if it is broken, if I could race with it this weekend, I can race with it next weekend“

He’s still unable to make a fist or change a tire, but we’ll see them both at McNabb Valley MX this weekend.