Calgary Arenacross Red Cross Incident

March 27th 2018

Brigden, On – After much debate on the situation, the ruling is final and will not be over turned. Head Official Daryl Murphy ruled that #16 Cole Thompson will be penalized 5 spots for his jumping of a double-jump while under a Red Cross flag. This moves Cole from 1st place finish in the Round 3 Clash for Cash race to a 6th place finish.

Cole appealed his case to the MRC Competition Board, which had a phone conference late Tuesday March 27th to make their final decision, but the penalty would stand and the points would be altered. No other rider was docked on the incident.

The results of the Clash are listed below, along with the updated 450/250 Top Ten in points.

250 points

1) Shawn Maffenbeier – 91 — 4 clash points

2) Ryan Lockhart – 69

3) Tanner Ward – 62

4) Dylan Wright – 61— 3 clash points

5) Marco Cannella – 61

6) Wyatt Waddell – 55

7) Brad Naudit – 53 — 1 clash points

8) Joey Parkes – 51

9) Jared Petruska – 40

10) Spenser Wilton – 36

450 points

1) Cole Thompson – 91 pts — 4 clash points

2) Colton Facciotti – 90 pts — 8 clash points

3) Tyler Medaglia – 75 pts

4) Matt Goerke – 70 pts — 5 clash points

5) Dillan Epstein – 63 pts

6) Keylan Meston – 56 pts

7) Ryan Lockhart – 50 pts

8) Brock Leitner – 47 pts

9) Mike Brown – 46 pts — 5 clash points

10) Davey Fraser – 44 pts

Round 3 Clash

1) Mike Brown – 5 pts

2) Matt Goerke – 4 pts

3) Colton Facciotti – 3 pts

4) Shawn Maffenbeier – 2 pts

5) Brad Naudit – 1 pts

6) Cole Thompson – 0 pts