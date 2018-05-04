Frid’Eh Update #19 Presented by Matrix Concepts Canada

By Jeff McConkey and Billy Rainford

It’s Friday! Welcome to another DMX Frid’Eh Update Presented by Matrix Concepts Canada. This week we spotlight the Ontario rider who seems like he’s having more fun than anyone else on the Canadian circuit.

Hayden Halstead is from Waterford, ON, just outside…well, it’s halfway between the beachside town of Port Dover – where the Friday the 13th bike rallies are held – and Brantford.

Hayden has been a staple on the Pro Tour for several years, and can always be found with a big smile on his face as he looks for ways to have fun in whatever he’s doing.

Hayden is one of those riders who just loves racing. I think it’s safe to say he’s not going to win the MX2 title this year, but that’s not the point. He’ll be driving the Royal Distributing FXR Yamaha race rig again this year and getting into adventures along the way.

Hayden’s parents, Michelle and Brent, are two of the nicest people on tour. Michelle brings enthusiasm and impeccable food skills and Brent is always up to his elbows in bike work…Hayden’s or anyone else’s who may need it.

He’s making a career number out of 19 without making it official. It just looks right on his bikes. We caught up with him this week to find out what he’s been up to and what his plans are for this coming season.

Here’s what he had to say:

Direct Motocross: Hello, Hayden! We haven’t spoken to you in a long time. For starters, why do we always get in touch with you on Week#19? If you had to choose a career number, would it be 19?

Hey, Billy! I think that I have been just trying to save Kevin Tyler and Andy White money on graphics and gear by running the 19 two years in a row! All jokes aside, it is very convenient. I would totally pick 19 as a career number. I love it and it feels like it’s my number!

Let’s back up to the beginning and tell everyone how you got into Motocross in the first place. Your parents are two of the most supportive in the pits. I’m guessing they had something to do with it.

Both my parent rode street bikes and my dad raced at Shannonville. When I was 6, we used to go trail riding as a family. They knew how much I loved riding and sold their nice house in the city for an old house with land for a track. Am I ever-grateful for that now! Moving out to the farm was the best and still is. They built me a track and put a lot of work into it. Looking back now it was busy for them. They would both take me to go practicing at least twice a week and the other days our track would be watered, ready for me after school. Of course, taking me racing a lot added to all the chaos of having a moto child. This support has never stopped from my parents and family. I remember racing Walton one year and my dad working midnights all week during the racing! Now my parents and girlfriend fly to the races to help me on the weekend and work during the week! It’s amazing having such a helpful family.

What was your first racing number and how did you choose it?

My first racing number was 160. That was my dad’s number when he raced street bikes. I chose it because… well, I was little and it was my dad’s number. That’s why!!

Let’s talk about last summer. Can you sum it up for us? Were you happy with it and what was your highlight?

This past summer racing was another one for the books. I really enjoyed the dynamic last year, having my parents and girlfriend there, Pettis, Maffenbeier, the mechanics, Kevin Tyler, Al Brown and everyone on the team. I was always surrounded by good positive people who enjoy going to the races, which makes for a fun summer!!

The west coast portion of the summer was probably the most memorable. Staying at Pettis’s house for the time spent in Prince Gorge and Maff’s house for Regina was awesome. It was really neat to spend some time with your teammates and team in their home environment. Riding their tracks, mountain biking, workout spots, jet skiing, home cooking, campfires, everything that makes their area their home!

Racing highlights, I could go on for a while. At Deschambault my race bike had a malfunction right before taking off for timed qualifying. I had to, literally, run to the rig and jump on my practice bike that wasn’t prepped for the muddy conditions, including a normal tire, racing out to get a lap or two in I ended up qualifying my best of 4th. Then finishing the day on that bike for a 5th overall!

What is your favourite track on the circuit?

That’s a hard one for me to answer. I can’t pick Kamloops since we are not making the stop there this year; it always made my favourites list! Notre-Dame-du-Bon-Conseil and Ulverton are really rough, soft and lots of ruts that I would love to go back to but also not on the list this year. I am, however, looking forward to returning to Sand Del Lee and Walton. Two amazing tracks that feel like hometown races. I have to mention Gopher, it’s next to my hometown, rough, hot and sandy. Perfect!

Are you looking forward to the new tracks?

Sand Del Lee!! It’s not new but it’s BACK! I absolutely love this track! I haven’t raced at a SDL national since I have been with MX101. The relationships I have made in that area make it feel like home, too. I cannot wait to be able to have all of the SDL moto locals that I am now friends with at the national to cheer and see how the team conducts business!!

What did you get up to after the season ended last summer? Can you tell everyone what you do for your 9-5?

Well, after the outdoor season ended last summer I came home and had a bit of time with family and friends. I got our track prepped for our annual post-season get-together (Halstead Hoedown). A good day of riding and fun out on the track followed up with a huge potluck and campfire/night time shenanigans.

Then my family loaded up to race the GNCC at Unidilla. That was a super-fun weekend, expect for smashing a tree first lap! I had planned on doing the last couple GNCC races but ended up getting a great job close to home driving a fuel truck. A small family-run business hauling fuel from a refinery 30 minutes from my house to the surrounding gas stations. I drive a 379 Peterbuilt with two trailers (b-trains). It is so nice to work for a family like that because they understand real life and let me take off to go down south training and racing all summer! Another great perk is they really enjoy having badass trucks! Driving by your own house with a straight piped Jake brake on at 7am making sure your family is awake is always fun, too!

How has your winter training been going? Where have you been and who are you with?

It has been a solid off season for sure! I just mentioned how great my job was, I didn’t mention that I still had time to ride a few times a week. On top of being able to ride, I built a nice gym in our shop at home. After working a long day I could still squeeze in a workout before bed! The only problem this year was our winter was a real Canadian winter. Normally, living down by Lake Erie there is a nice lake effect that means I end up riding sand tracks and trails all winter by the lake. This year that didn’t happen and I was forced into the gym. The gym is fun and a lot of work went down in there until I left to go ride again!

I just got home from Club MX. I was down there for 2 months. My first time there and it was awesome. Such an amazing facility, they make sure the tracks are dialed every day and have a meal plan so I didn’t have to cook. That left me a lot of time to focus on riding and training. They train in groups there, our group had a few big dogs in it and it was fun doing motos and sprints etc. with guys like (Kaven) Benoit to chase!

Have you done any races over the off-season?

I was planning, like always, to hit a couple of the spring GNCC’s. I didn’t expect the training at Club to be so gnarly. The motos were gate drops along with most of the sprints. It was like I was racing every day. Since the intensity was so high during the week and I had been riding motocross tracks the hole time, I felt like just staying at Club MX and recovering on weekends was my new plan.

You’re probably one of the most fun-loving guys on the circuit. How do you keep yourself motivated for the grind of the Pro Moto season? What do you do for kicks?

Well, first of all, I love Motocross. I feel like a lot of people say that but I don’t let the term motocross define me to staying only on the tracks. I love it because it’s given me the skill to have more fun in any discipline of riding. I ride everything: Trials, Off Road, Enduro, Cross country, a turn track in a corn field…anything. It doesn’t matter to me, if I am on my bike I will find something to do that is challenging, and a challenge is always fun!

What will you be doing between now and round 1?

Everything! Sure feels that way. Between riding and training, then trying to make sure everything logistically is ready, it’s busy! I’d love to hit some races but don’t have time other than this weekend. Next weekend some bike testing and photo shoot is going down at Sand Del Lee that will be a blast. Then a few days after that is wrapped up the rig is going to have to hit the road to make it to Calgary for the first National on the 26th.

Will you have the same deal as last year where you drive the team rig to each round? Do you enjoy doing that?

Sure do! Formal label of Logistics Manager/Rider. Yeah, that’s right, Manager (Laughs). I absolutely love it, though. Cale Foster has made the trip out with me the last two years. My dad is my mechanic and he stays out with me after he flies into the west swing. The rig has an awesome living quarters so it is pretty cool traveling with a buddy (Cale) and my dad!

Driving comes with a lot of comfort and less stress than flying. There are perks to driving other people don’t realize. No airports so you’re not around sick people and eating airport food. You don’t have to deal with jet lag and, if you play your cards right, most of the time instead of flying home and riding the same tracks I end up going to the next National and getting some practice in with the locals before the race. That is a huge perk I think because after riding the track you have all that information to get ready for the upcoming race.

You’re a bit of a joker, so who’s the best stand-up comic to watch on Netflix? I need a suggestion.

To be honest, I have zero time for Netflix. If I have any free time it’s spent on two wheels or talking about two wheels! That being said, when I was at Club MX on my trailer’s aerial antenna I got a channel that played Hogan’s Heroes at 10pm every single night. I would usually have it on while going to bed and would love to watch more of it!

OK, that’s enough for one intro! Thanks for your time, good luck, and who would you like to thank?

As always, my parents, Michelle and Brent, my grandparents, Ron and Linda, my girlfriend, Megan, and the rest of my extended family and friends. I am very lucky to have such a great group of people that support me. All the MX101 boys, Royal Distributing, FXR, MX101, Jonas, Forma, Allan Brown, Rekluse, FMF, Dunlop, Decal works, Renthal, Motorex, Twin Air, 6D, Cycra, VP, 100%, TM design, Ride Engineering, Works Connection, Cometic, Matrix Concepts, Mechanix Wear, Evans, Nihilo, SSS, R&R, RK Excel, Vortex Ignitions.

Good luck this season, Hayden. Safe travels and we’ll see you out at Wild Rose MX Park in Calgary in a few weeks.

JEFF McCONKEY

Happy Friday, guys.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

The excitement is starting to grow. Can you believe that we are approaching the 17th and final round of the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross season. The season started off with 3 heavy favourites, Eli Tomac, Ken Roczen, and Marvin Musquin. These three riders went into A1 with championship hopes, but it’s the #21 machine of Jason Anderson that looks to take his first premier class championship (14 points). Pretty impressive for a guy that was sat out a few rounds by his team.

In 250 West, Aaron Plessinger heads to Vegas with a small lead (13 points). Aaron has been pretty good in all conditions and, honestly, deserves this title. Adam Cianciarulo has an outside chance at this championship if Plessinger were to falter, and, let’s remember…this is Las Vegas, and anything can happen.

In the 250 East, Zach Osborne is in control (15 points). Zach has been a man racing with boys for the most part, and should capture his 2nd straight East championship with ease.

Rockstar Triple Crown Motocross

With Supercross ending, that means the great outdoors are just around the corner. Round 1 for us Canadians kicks off in Calgary this year. The CMRC is gone and we now have the Rockstar Triple Crown series. There are new faces, new ideas, new tracks and a whole lot of money up for grabs. 100gs goes to the winner of the Triple Crown in the 450 class. ( Yes we can finally stop calling our classes MX1 and MX2). Back to the 100gs…

The guy who scores the most combined points in the 3 disciplines – AX, MX, and SX – gets the money. Makes sense, right?

450 Class

For the most part, we have had all of the heavy hitters line up for the Triple Crown, minus Kaven Benoit and Mike Alessi. Cole Thompson leaves with with points lead following the AX portion of the Triple Crown, but he will have many challengers for the outdoor crown.

In my opinion, this is going to be the most stacked 450 class we have ever seen in Canada. We have a few guys that could win the championship and even more that will win motos. Matt Goerke, Colton Facciotti, Thompson, Benoit, Alessi, and Tyler Medaglia all could win this outdoor title.

Goerke, Dillan Epstein, Thompson, Benoit, Alessi, Facciotti, Tyler Medaglia, and Jeremy Medaglia could all win motos. That is very exciting and will make for a great summer.

250 Class

In the 250 class, there are some question marks. Is Dylan Wright ready to win and challenge for a championship? Can Josh Osby bring his recent Supercross success into the outdoors? Will Jess Pettis be as dominant outdoors at home as indoors? Will Joey Crown be healed up enough to challenge for wins and the title? How will the two remaining members of the “Fab 3,” Tanner Ward and Marco Cannella, do?

I think the only given is that Shawn Maffenbeier will be rock solid, and ready to win. Shawn continues to up his game every season and is no longer an 11th place guy (sorry, Maff). Anyways, this battle should be just as exciting as the 450 class, and make for good racing.

That’s it for me this week. Have a safe weekend and #smileforBC, #liftwithscott and #4estrella.

BILLY RAINFORD

Thanks, Jeff. It’s almost time for our 2018 Rockstar Triple Crown Motocross Preview podcast. We’ll dust old Hammertime off from out in BC and talk about what we can expect from the Motocross season that is almost upon us.

Speaking of Hammertime, he’s also got a few email questions in his hands and should be working on answering them as we type, but I don’t want anyone to hold their breath…

We’re in a weird shoulder season here in Canada at the moment, as far as the top Pro racing is concerned. Normally, this is just part of the long Canadian winter lull, but with the addition of the Triple Crown Arenacross Tour to our schedule, we’ve been led to believe our season never ends, so now this small lull hurts even more!

Jeff talked about the 450 and 250 classes heading to our Motocross season. I broke down how I thought it may go in a little ‘Brainstorm’ column on Thursday. Here it is, in case you didn’t see it:

Brainstorm | 2018 MX2 Motocross Predictions

By Billy Rainford

We are closing in on round 1 of the 2018 Rockstar Triple Crown Motocross Series and I thought it was time to put down some thoughts and predictions.

For starters, I believe we will have 2 Canadians standing on the the top spot when we finally get to Walton. Of course, this is not a foregone conclusion – we will, once again, have a few strong challengers from south of the border.

Let’s have a look at the MX2/250 class and talk this through.

MX2 Class

SHAWN MAFFENBEIER: Monster Energy Alpinestars Piller’s Kawasaki

Heading into this season, Shawn Maffenbeier is the defending champion. Shawn has been around a long time and even had the #6 in the 450 class a bunch of years ago. He is no stranger to the rigors of the summer season.

The big question mark for him, as we head into the outdoors (Huh?), is the fact that he is riding on a new team on a new colour.

Shawn was the top dog on the MX101 FXR Yamaha team last summer and managed to close out the title at the final round in Barrie.

Shawn has moved over to the Monster Energy Alpinestars Piller’s Kawasaki team this year. This team is an amalgamation of the Huber Motorsports and Monster Kawasaki teams from last season.There is a ton of experience behind the scenes on this team, and I don’t think the fact that it is a “new” team is going to even be a consideration.

Shawn just won the Arenacross Tour portion of the Triple Crown and so he is obviously already used to the Kawasaki, and they’ve got the bike riding the way he feels comfortable.

DYLAN WRIGHT: Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing

Dylan Wright finished 2nd to Shawn last season and is somehow a little bit of an enigma. What I mean by that is he has all the speed to run the series out up front but there always seems to be something that happens to keep him from cementing his position in first place.

There’s no question that Dylan is the most exciting rider to watch on the track. His flashy style has kept us glued to him ever since he was an amateur.

Where will he finish in 2018? I think we’ll have our answer after Calgary when we get our first look at him after his GPF training with 4-time Canadian champ, Colton Facciotti.

If Dylan comes out on fire and runs at the front, it could be his time to win. He needs to get better starts this summer if he wants that one higher step in 2018.

RYAN SURRATT finished 3rd last summer but is likely not going to show up in Canada, so we’ll leave him out of the conversation.

JACOB HAYES will likely not return to racing in Canada in 2018, so we won’t talk about him.

JESS PETTIS: Royal Distributing FXR Yamaha

We are going to see a new-and-improved Jess Pettis this summer. He just came off a Supercross season that has him full of confidence.

Jess is a rider that continues to improve, year after year. We’ve given him our ‘Most Improved Rider Award’ more times than anyone else. He was 4th last summer.

Jess is coming into the outdoor season thinking he can win. He’s fit and ready to go. He’s always been fast, but this year, with added maturity, he should prove that he’s actually ready to be there every week.

If he can avoid anymore injuries, he’ll be right there fighting for wins.

Nobody in the 250 class has to worry about the ultra-smooth and fast Cole Thompson in 2018, as he is moving back up to the 450 class. You’re welcome, 250 class.

CASEY KEAST: Shift Kelowna Yamaha

Kelowna, BC’s Casey Keast is coming into the summer season with a bit of a chip on his shoulder. Although he’s thankful for his great sponsors, he feels he’s ready and deserves to be looked at by some of the factory teams.

If he can keep himself on the straight-and-narrow and avoid any off-track drama that has hindered his progression to the big rigs, he should be another rider who will show a wheel at the front. After a solid spring training with Kevin Urqhart and the gang down in California, this is Casey’s year to “s#!t or get off the pot,” to use the vernacular (almost). He’s got the talent, we just want to see him out there and putting it all together.

JOSH OSBY: Club MX Redemption Racing KTM

Josh Osby’s season came to an early end last season in Pleasant Valley when he was forced off the track and into a fence. After sitting out with a liver injury, he has been lighting up the Supercross tracks this winter.

After a bit of a rocky start, Josh seems to be well in control and is turning heads south of the border. He returns to Canada on the Redemption Racing team but I bet some US teams are sniffing around.

Josh is a rider who should be high up on your list of riders who could win this championship. In fact, the smart money could be right here.

HAYDEN HALSTEAD: Royal Distributing FXR Yamaha

If ever there was a rider who fits the old cliché, “#19 in your program, #1 in your heart!” perfectly, it’s Hayden Halstead. This guy is one of the characters on the circuit.

Some guys, you just look at and realize they really, really like riding their dirt bike. That’s Hayden.

Hayden seems to like the #19, and I don’t see him changing that any time soon. I’d love to see him post a podium or two in the books, but I just think the riders ahead of him are a little faster on the track.

DAVEY FRASER stays with the Carlson Racing Husqvarna team but heads up to the 450 class.

JOEY CROWN: Club MX Redemption Racing KTM

Joey Crown is from Michigan and is finally ready to make his mark in the Pro ranks. Joey will line up on the Redemption Racing team alongside Osby and should make for a formidable duo.

He injured his knee this off season (wasn’t supposed to be “off ” for him) and is going to be ready to go once we get to Calgary on May 26th.

I’m going to have a difficult time not picking this guy for wins, as he’s been pegged for a championship for as long as any of us can remember.

TANNER WARD: Red Bull Thor KTM Canada

Tanner Ward showed up last year and really proved he’s ready to be a full-time Pro racer. He looked comfortable riding the pace of the top guys.

Tanner is a rider who will be fighting to finish in the top 5 and on the podium. Yes, he could even take some wins.

With the support of a proven team, Tanner is another rider to keep a close eye on in 2018.

MARCO CANNELLA: Rockstar Energy FXR Yamaha

I’ve really enjoyed watching Marco Cannella progress through the ranks. He, too, looked very comfortable moving up to the Pro ranks and racing with the established riders late last summer.

I feel that he and Tanner will be going at it bar-to-bar to break the top 5 on a consistent basis.

I’d like to see Marco up on the podium as often as possible because he’s getting very comfortable and entertaining on stage with the microphone.

OK, so who is my pick for this championship? That’s a great question.

Josh Osby? Jess Pettis? Joey Crown? Dylan Wright? I like how comfortable Shawn Maffenbeier is on his new bike and I’m going to say that his experience will play a huge role for him this summer.

I think he’ll be one of the few riders able to accept a 2nd place moto to perhaps lose the battle to win the war.

I would also like to put my money on Joey Crown, no, Josh Osby…no, wait, Dylan Wright… Can I bet the trifecta?

Bottom Line:

I’m not going to post my choice here, as I have to talk with these guys every week along the way – it just doesn’t seem right.

All I will say is the top 5 will look something like this, in no particular order:

Shawn Maffenbeier, Josh Osby Joey Crown, Jess Pettis, Dylan Wright.

See you at the races…

We’re on the verge of crowning a first-time 450 Supercross champion this weekend in Las Vegas. Unless something crazy happens (LIKE LAST WEEK!) Jason Anderson should be able to enjoy a very small break to celebrate his new title.

Walton TransCan ANQ at Motopark this Weekend

I’m going to stay pretty local this week and head up to Motopark near Owen Sound, ON for some amateur moto action.

They’re hosting round 2 of the ANQ season here in Ontario, so I think a little road trip is called for before the major trip out west starts in just a couple weeks.

I first raced at Motopark back in 1982 on a bike that had number plates on the rear fender! You heard me…rear fender number plates! I had hard plastic boots, an aftermarket seat cover called a ‘Safety Seat,’ and for some reason, we all thought it was cool to turn the clocks back and run open-faced helmets with just a piece of plastic protecting our chicklets! It was a strange time to be a motocrosser. And that bike you’re looking at above had things called drum brakes. No disks yet, folks.

Motopark was like it is today: rocky and fun. They’ve been plucking rocks out of that place since way before my time. I wonder if there’s still a rock there with some paint on it from when my frame smashed into it 35 years ago? (Yes, that hurt to type)

Actually, I just re-checked the weather forecast and it may determine how motivated I am to make the 2 1/2 hour drive north. I’ll keep looking and cross my fingers. It doesn’t look bad for racing, it just doesn’t look great for standing around and shooting photos and video, but we’ll see.

If you’re in the area and considering going, here’s the info you’ll want:

See you there…maybe…

West Coast Walton TransCan Packages

Speaking of Walton…

If you live in the west and are looking for someone to take care of all the arrangements of the TransCan for you, check out these great packages:

From Kourtney Lloyd:

We are ready for ya, Walton!! Have a look at this unreal package for the West Coast riders to be able to experience the TransCan!

Flights, accommodation, catered meals, daily activities, meet the Pros and the Team Managers from the factory teams!!! Coaching and fitness training from Kyle Beaton for the entire trip, vouchers from distributors and much much more.

We know you’ve been waiting and we are sorry it took so long, but we wanted this to be unreal and IT IS!!!

Contact me or Beats for more details!

Kourtney’s contact: kourtney@cyclenorth.com

Kyle’s contact: kylebeaton134@hotmail.com

SXQC Arenacross Tour Heading to Montmagny May 12th

I’ve been caught in a web of old photos after organizing our attic and finding some old hard drives full of moto pictures. I’ve been having fun posting them, no matter if it’s ‘Throwback Thursday’ or not!

Here’s a sampling of shots from the 2009 World Minis in Las Vegas:

It always amazes me how after just a few years the plain shots of people just standing around without helmets can be the most enjoyable. I’m going to make sure I take more group photos from riders’ meetings and sitting around the pits from now on. You’ve been warned.

Anyway, that’s really all I’ve got for this week. We’ll have lots of podcasts coming up in the near future, as I’ve finally figured out the steps of getting them up on iTunes. That should all be happening soon.

Thanks for reading and have a great weekend, everyone.