#497 Brock Leitner Injury Update

By Billy Rainford

Canadian #497 Brock Leitner from Summerland, BC competed in round 5 of the 2018 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series Saturday at Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California.

During a qualifying session, Brock got sideways in the whoops section and went down hard, taking him out of competition for the remainder of the day.

Brock received immediate medical attention from the Asterisk Medical Crew and was taken off the track in the Medics’ Mule.

After that crash in the whoops at the Oakland Supercross that took him out, Brock says he’s, “Not bad. Got stitches and pretty banged up. Hit my head pretty good, too.”

We’ll keep in touch with him leading up to San Diego this week.

Brock’s Sponsors: Redline Powersports, Kawasaki Canada, R.O.Q Power Tongs, M.A.D Support, Strikt Gear.