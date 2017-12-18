5 Lap Sprint | Christmas Edition 2 | Scott Sports Canada

By Jeff McConkey

It’s time for Part 2 of the ‘5 Lap Sprint – Christmas Edition.’ For the 2nd installment, we reached out to some of the women from the top 10 on both coasts and asked them personal questions that don’t always have to do with moto. It gives them a chance to have a little fun and lets the readers get to know them better. For round 2, I hit up Shelby Turner, Brittany Gagne, Eve Brodeur, Dominique Daffe, Danika White, Madi Watt, and Kate Lees. These beauties gave us some great answers. Hope you enjoy!

What are your plans for the Christmas?

#1W Shelby Turner

Christmas will be at home with the family.

#3E Brittany Gagne

I am flying from Arizona, back home to New Hampshire for some much needed family time.

#2E Eve Brodeur

After 4 months off the bike and studying in college, I’m finally heading to south to Florida with my family and friends to spend some time in the warm weather and maybe start riding again! I’ll definitely try to enjoy my Christmas break as much as possible before coming back to the cold weather in January.

#5W Dominique Daffé

Just sticking around Calgary, nothing too exciting. Hopefully, we’ll be able to get some riding in either here or south of us in Raymond. Might even be lucky enough to leave the studs off! One of my cousins is coming to visit too with her husband and I’m taking them and my Aunt and Uncle to the Yamnuska Wolf Dog Sanctuary not far from Calgary, so really looking forward to that!

#3W Danika White

CWF (Cycle Works Foothills) is open right up until Christmas, so will be busy helping Santa set up all the moto groms (Laughs). Hopefully, with this epic weather, we’ll get out for a ride!

#4W Madi Watt

Every year we have Christmas morning at our house and then we go to my grandparents’ place for the afternoon. Then we go to my other grandparents’ house a few days after. We spend lots of time with family around XMas.

#10W Kate Lees

My family is pretty low key – on the 24th, we take my soon-to-be 96-year-old grandma to church and then hang out and have pizza! Then on the 25th I head to my dad’s side of the family to hang out for the afternoon and have the big traditional Christmas dinner. Everything’s pretty chill.

Who is the hardest to buy for, and who is the easiest to buy for?

#1W Shelby Turner

Hardest is my grandmothers. Easiest is my brother.

#3E Brittany Gagne

I’d say my mom is the easiest to buy for and my brother is definitely the hardest to get gifts for.

#2E Eve Brodeur

Wait!! We have to buy gifts and give them to people for Christmas? Oops! (Laughs)

We’re not really into spending money for gifts, as we have been spending the holidays in Florida for like the last 12 years and that is our family gift for Christmas.

#5W Dominique Daffé

Jared’s Dad is for sure the hardest, as are most Dads. Easiest is my boyfriend, Jared. He never buys anything he wants for himself so I get ideas all year long and the hardest part is deciding what I have to exclude because I’ve already blown the budget (Laughs)!

#3W Danika White

Oooh, I love this because I deal with helping everyone figure out gifts at the shop. I think buying for guys are the easy ones, mostly because they get the needs before the wants. Ladies get all the wants wants wants, then some needs (Laughs).

#4W Madi Watt

The hardest person to buy for is a tie between my mom and dad; I haven’t even got their presents yet cause I’m still not sure what to get them. My brother is definitely the easiest to buy for, anything to do with motocross or basketball he is happy with.

#10W Kate Lees

Both of my parents – they hardly ever tell me what they want and when they need something they just buy it! My grandma is the easiest to buy for – which is kind of surprising cause you’d think a 96-year-old has everything. But she always has an idea or two of what I should get her and it makes it’s so easy.

What is the one Christmas moment that stands out the most for you?

#1W Shelby Turner

The first year I never got Kinder surprise eggs in my stocking. It’s cool though, I have got them every year since.

#3E Brittany Gagne

I feel in our house 90% of memorable moments involve dirt bikes or dirt bike-related gifts. But, I think as I get older, it’s less about the presents and more about the family time and being with the people I love most, along with celebrating the true meaning of Christmas.

#2E Eve Brodeur

I’d say there isn’t one memory that stands out in particular, but I just love that for as long as I can remember, I’ve been spending Christmas at the track with my friends and my parents, just doing what we love and having fun!

#5W Dominique Daffé

Last year my dad came to our place for dinner Christmas Day. I always spent Christmas Eve with my dad growing up. That’s been a tradition for over 20 years now (wow… that’s crazy to repeat back to myself). My Aunt, Uncle and Brother have kind of started another tradition of doing Christmas dinner either on Christmas Day or Boxing Day and we always play games, so to have my dad join that on Christmas Day at our own place was definitely something I will cherish forever.

#3W Danika White

Every year we’d go to our grandparents’ place in Saskatchewan as kids. I remember Santa being ATTACKED and brought down by the farm dog. Which now I realize it was my aunty Steph being “loved” by Simon the Collie. Thanks.

#4W Madi Watt

I don’t really have one moment that stands out to me, but I just really enjoy getting to see all my family over the Christmas holidays, that’s always really nice.

#10W Kate Lees

I can’t say I really have one. Christmas has always been so relaxed in my family. The most standout memory I probably have is when my brother and I got a PS2 for Christmas. We were so excited. He and I spent so much time arguing over that stupid thing. It’s kind of one of my happiest memories, actually.

How will you be bringing in the New Year?

#1W Shelby Turner

In Phoenix!

#3E Brittany Gagne

Not really sure. Hopefully, New Year’s Day I’ll be riding my bike. I’ll be back in Arizona, so it’s definitely a possibility.

#2E Eve Brodeur

With family and friends in the warm Florida weather, probably at Downtown Disney or something like that.

#5W Dominique Daffé

Hopefully, riding, studded or not! As far as New Year’s Eve though, I have no idea and probably won’t know until the morning of. We would like to have a fondue FEAST, but we’ll see what happens!

#3W Danika White

I just want to make it to midnight this year! Ha, old lady problems. Hopefully, bringing it in with friends, family, then go moto on the 1st!

#4W Madi Watt

For New Year’s I will be spending time with my friends and some family.

#10W Kate Lees

Probably sleeping cause I’m SUPER lame.

What was your best moment of 2017?

#1W Shelby Turner

Riding with Cody Webb at his personal Endurocross track.

#3E Brittany Gagne

So many memorable moments in 2017, it’s hard to pick just one, honestly. I’d say being able to race the east coast Canadian women’s rounds with my family and being able to ride as much as I did this year.

#2E Eve Brodeur

I’d say that my best moment of 2017 is split between finishing 2nd at the California round of the US WMX Championship in Pala and the first moto of the Canadian Women’s nationals in Deschambault. I had one of the best races of my life and the battle with Kennedy (Lutz) was just so fun. I was really enjoying and it was great to win my first moto of the season in front of my Quebec crew.

#5W Dominique Daffé

Landing a job at Fox Racing Canada. Pretty cool to be a part of the brand that kept me looking good in the beginning! Happy to be in the Fox Family.

#3W Danika White

This year seems like a blur but damn it was a good one. I think the best moment of 2017 was the CDNWMX Prince George Round — wicked track and my first ever podium. Absolute mess of mud and the trailer beside us sewage was leaking. (Christophe) Pourcel’s epic last turn pass, and we saw 36 bears on the drive up, ahhh!!

#4W Madi Watt

The best moment of 2017 was the day I finally got to come home from France. It was the longest day ever with all the flying and time change, so me and dad were exhausted but finally getting to see the rest of my family and see how happy they were to see dad and me is something I’ll never forget.

#10W Kate Lees

Stepping on the podium for my first time.

What is your New Year’s Resolution for 2018?

#1W Shelby Turner

I don’t really have one, but does wanting to improve my bowling score so I am not the worst player every time count? (Yes, it does.)

#3E Brittany Gagne

I don’t really do resolutions. I don’t think people really ever stick with them. I guess I like to make goals and continue to pursue them and meet them but not at one specific time of the year. I think it’s important to always have goals and keep pushing to reach them, big or small. I don’t think there is ever a wrong time or a specific time to set a new goal.

#2E Eve Brodeur

After having a busy and stressful year in 2017, between racing the US WMX Championship, a challenging Canadian Nationals Championship, being on the road so much, getting surgery done on my shoulder and starting college, my New Year’s resolution is about having fun and spending time with my friends. It’s most likely my last year traveling and being away so much for training and racing before committing to college/university more seriously, so I plan to make the most of it.

#5W Dominique Daffé

I don’t really believe in New Year’s Resolutions. I find any time I make a resolution it just goes out the window when Supercross starts – so it doesn’t even last a week (Laughs). I have goals I want to achieve in 2018 but I’ve already started working on them, so I wouldn’t consider them “New Year’s Resolutions.”

#3W Danika White

2018 is coming up quick, I failed my last New Year’s Resolution of taking a picture of a dog a day. Maybe giver again (Laughs).

#4W Madi Watt

Right now my New Year’s Resolution is to just get stronger and healthier so that I can get back on my bike as soon as possible. This will be the longest I’ve been off a bike since I’ve started racing, so it has been driving me crazy (Laughs).

#10W Kate Lees

Study my butt off and be successful in my next 6-week clinical. I’ve had way too many setbacks due to injury. I need to get this done to restore faith in myself.

Are you an old school “Merry Christmas” or a 2017 “Happy Holidays?”

#1W Shelby Turner

Merry Christmas.

#3E Brittany Gagne

Merry Christmas, for sure!!!!! I think people often forget what Christmas is about and the true meaning behind it. I also think people get offended way too easily nowadays. To each their own, but I will continue to say MERRY CHRISTMAS!

#2E Eve Brodeur

More like ‘’Joyeux Noel’’ and ‘’Bonne Année’’ (Happy New Year). What do you want me to tell you, I’m French Canadian, after all. If I had to choose, I’d say Happy Holidays.

#5W Dominique Daffé

Merry Christmas because that’s what I grew up with!

#3W Danika White

I freakin’ love anything to do with Christmas so… Merry Christmas!!!

#4W Madi Watt

Merry Christmas, I can’t say I’ve ever said Happy Holidays to anyone before.

#10W Kate Lees

Whatever makes someone happy, I guess! I usually just tell people I hope they have a good day.