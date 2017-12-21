5 Lap Sprint | Christmas Edition – Part 3 | Scott Sports Canada

By Jeff McConkey

It’s time for the 3rd installment of 4 for our ‘5 Lap Sprint – Christmas Edition.’ For the 3rd edition, we reached out to some serious characters from all over the map, from a former Pro National moto winner in MX1 who’s over in Israel training right now, to a former MX2 moto winner and current Atlas Brace guy. We also threw in some up-and-comers and industry folk and asked them all personal questions that don’t always have to do with moto. It gives them a chance to have a little fun and lets the readers get to know them a little better.

For round 3, we feature former winners, Ryan Lockhart and Kornel Nemeth, hot prospects, Jack Wright and Jared Petruska, KTM Canada’s, Dylan Kaelin, OSTFF wrench, Josh Cox, and, well…Greg Poisson. These fellas gave us some great answers. Hope you enjoy!

What are your plans for the Christmas?

Ryan Lockhart

Plans for Christmas are to hang around home and relax with my family. I have nearly 10 days off for the holidays so it will be nice to catch up on some much needed chores around the house. My wife’s family is from Vancouver Island so I believe we will head over there for a few days as well.

#108 Kornel Nemeth

I am staying in Israel. I hope my girls can make here before Cinda’s birthday on the 28th of December

Dylan Kaelin

I am flying from Edmonton back to Ontario to spend Christmas in Grand Bend with my family.

#43 Jared Petruska

Not a whole lot going on. Hang out with friends and family and hopefully get some riding in if the weather holds up.

Josh Cox

This year my plans are to actually be able to spend the holidays with my family in between work and maybe even get to go snowmobiling if we get a little more snow!

#55 Jack Wright

I’m spending the holidays half with my mom and dad and half with my girlfriend’s family. You’ve got to keep everyone happy!

Greg Poisson

Attending various family functions on both sides of my family.

Who is the hardest to buy for, and who is the easiest to buy for?

Ryan Lockhart

Hardest to buy for is my wife. She always says, ” I don’t need anything“…”don’t get me anything ” but we all know that is code for “better get me something good.” The easiest to buy for is my two-year-old son. You could get him a box and he would think that is cool.

#108 Kornel Nemeth

My dog is pretty simple, just a big-ass bone. It’s actually pretty hard for everyone else because I’m going to buy stuff on the 24th in the A.M…..(Laughs).

Dylan Kaelin

My sister is the hardest. I never know if I should get a practical gift or something nice. My dad is the easiest. I put together his wardrobe for him! (Laughs)

#43 Jared Petruska

Dom is the hardest because she makes a wish list and then just buys it (laughs). My mom was pretty easy to buy for this year.

Josh Cox

My dad is, for sure! He is always one of those kind of guys who says he doesn’t know! My mom is the easiest because she basically tells me what she would like which is actually kind of nice!

#55 Jack Wright

I have it pretty good this year. My girlfriend, Hannah, isn’t bad to buy for (which is rare) because we have a lot in common. My mom is very easy going and would be thrilled even with the smallest of gifts. And my dad (Johnny Wildcat) would have to be the easiest because it’s usually just tools on his list.

Greg Poisson

Hardest to buy for, my sister, Emily. Easiest to buy for is my dad, Pat.

What is the one Christmas moment that stands out the most for you?

Ryan Lockhart

I mean, the last two Christmases have been really neat now that I’m a father. It really makes you appreciate the time off from the 9-5 and how important my little family is. This Christmas will be extra special since my son is obsessed with Christmas. We have had our tree up since early November (Laughs).

#108 Kornel Nemeth

Cartwheel = Hospital for check-up.

Dylan Kaelin

There are so many. I remember waking up in the middle of the night when I was about 7 to see a new Mongoose BMX bike in the living room. Needless to say, I didn’t fake it very well in the morning!

#43 Jared Petruska

The first Christmas after Dom and I bought our house. From living in a rental to having our own place on Christmas was a cool feeling.

Josh Cox

I would say it was when I was 6 and I got a remote control bulldozer. I moved a lot of books with that thing (laughs).

#55 Jack Wright

I’d have to say the first Christmas I had money to buy presents for my mom and dad was special for me because it was the first time I felt the genuine feeling of giving a gift. That feeling of excitement stands out for me.

Greg Poisson

I’ll never ever forget coming downstairs and seeing my brand new white 1997 XR70 beside the tree.

How will you be bringing in the New Year?

Ryan Lockhart

Well, since all of my friends all have young children now, including myself, we usually have what we call a “time shifter” New Year’s. So, basically we all get together at someone’s house and ring in the New Near on east coast time and then in bed well before midnight west coast time. There are a lot of drinks consumed during this time.

#108 Kornel Nemeth

I won’t survive until 12 (Laughs).

Dylan Kaelin

I fly out from Hamilton at 8 Am. So… I am either going to stay up all night and have a time, or go to bed early!

#43 Jared Petruska<

We usually do fondue with some friends, so hopefully we’ll get to do that, and it’s not likely, but maybe we’ll get to go riding on New Year’s Day.

Josh Cox

As of right now, I believe it will be building bikes to go testing! I’m not usually one to stay up to watch the New Year anymore, must be getting old!

#55 Jack Wright

Haven’t made plans yet, but the girl and I will be looking for a party of some sort!

Greg Poisson

Probably at the cottage in Muskoka.

What was your best moment of 2017?

Ryan Lockhart

Best moment for me was getting the invite to the 125 Dream Race at Washougal back in July. I hadn’t ridden a 125 in over 10 years till a week before the race. I ended up pulling the holeshot but it was short lived since I ate shit about 45 seconds later. Still a pretty cool feeling though. It’s one of those races that I think about all the time because I probably would have ended up on the podium.

#108 Kornel Nemeth

When I paid back my loan to the bank.

Dylan Kaelin

Man, there are too many to list! A few top moments would be conquering a 160KM/ 3000M road bike ride in California this spring, the birth of my second niece, and I am very grateful for my new position with KTM Canada.

#43 Jared Petruska

Getting 7th overall at the Calgary National and running fifth for a good part of the second moto.

Josh Cox

I would have to say it was getting to work with Cade Clason on a race day! We had a good day and he made it super fun!

#55 Jack Wright

Touring California with Davin Grose in his Sprinter van last January was absolutely insane. One day surfing, next day moto, then snowboarding in the most snow I have ever seen at Mammoth Mountain. Drove the pacific coast from San Francisco to LA, then back to moto. Unforgettable views and every day was something new.

Greg Poisson

Honestly, realizing how much I missed the sport of Motocross and all of the great people involved with it. There isn’t anything that can compare to it.

What is your New Year’s Resolution for 2018?

Ryan Lockhart

Be more patience with everything in my life. I’m the kind of guy that wants it done NOW. I’m going to give myself a heart attack if I don’t relax, at least that what I’m told.

#108 Kornel Nemeth

To get a new set of tires for my van.

Dylan Kaelin

To gain for more consistency in my physical health; I still battle repercussions of my stomach injury 2 years ago.. Outside of that, work hard, have fun and spend a lot of time on two wheels!!!

#43 Jared Petruska

Just keep sendin’ it (laughs). I want to bring the things I learned in 2017 into 2018 and keep building on them.

Josh Cox

My main one is to get healthy and do whatever I can to keep it that way!

#55 Jack Wright

Be the best version of myself at all times and always make the best of the situation I’ve been handed.

Greg Poisson

To have fun with everything I do and stay true to myself.

Are you an old school “Merry Christmas” or new school “Happy Holidays?”

Ryan Lockhart

Merry Christmas!!!

#108 Kornel Nemeth<

“Go Riding”

Dylan Kaelin

Merry Christmas

#43 Jared Petruska

Either way, doesn’t make a difference to me, so whatever floats your boat.

Josh Cox

100% it is Merry Christmas!

#55 Jack Wright

Merry Christmas, eh?!

Greg Poisson

100% Merry Christmas.

Thanks for playing along, guys. We’ve got one more edition to go before Christmas!