5 Lap Sprint | Christmas Edition | The Women – Part 2 | Scott Sports Canada

5 Lap Sprint | Christmas Edition | The Women – ‘Part 2’ | Scott Sports Canada

By Jeff McConkey

For our 4th and final edition of the ‘5 lap Sprint | Christmas Edition | Presented by Scott Sports Canada,’ we went back to the ladies. I reached out to a few west coasters, a pair of motocross sisters, some lovely Francophone lady racers, and one quick American (even though she is a crazy cay lady). We asked this festive group some personal questions so we could get to know them off the track, and not just on the track. They came up with some great answers that are entertaining to read. Thanks to this group and the previous 3 for making this article fun!

What are your plans for Christmas?

#6E Carrie Davis

I’ll be spending time with my family for Christmas. My sister, who I don’t get to see often, is flying in. On Christmas day we’re going to my other sister’s house to watch my niece and nephew open presents.

#61 Amber Giroux

Ooooo, Christmas is going to be a serious run around for me! First off, drive from Sylvan (Alberta) to Weyburn on the 23, then Yorkton (Saskatchewan) on the 25, then Red Deer (Alberta) on the 28th, then Revelstoke (BC) on the 29th and out there till back to work on the 9th!

#53 Laurie Laforest

Maybe riding South?

#741 Isabelle Moreau

For Christmas, I will be up North to play in the snow, snowboarding and snowshoeing, and I will relax in our family cottage in front of the fire with a glass of champagne.

#24 Samantha Bartlett

Just stay home with the fam and have g-ma over for dinner and cards! Couldn’t ask for much else.

#38 Shelby Tse

I plan to mend and heal up for Christmas, try to get back to work as soon as possible, and enjoy time I have at home with family!

#9W Kristin Tse

My plan for Christmas is to spend time with family and friends, including our new cat YZ and play lots of hockey!

Who is the hardest to buy for, and who is the easiest to buy for?

#6E Carrie Davis

Well… if I have to limit my answer to a person, then my mom is definitely the hardest person to buy for. But my cat is hard to buy for because she already has every cat toy! This year I bought her an 8-foot cat tree… Don’t judge me (laughs)! The easiest is my dad. He’s happy with anything, even just a case of beer.

#61 Amber Giroux

Hardest to buy for…those who have everything already! Easiest to buy for would definitely be myself because I know what I want so I just go and get it (laughs).

#53 Laurie Laforest

My mother would be the hardest because we don’t ever know what she really wants! And my father and brother are the easiest, they want bike stuff!

#741 Isabelle Moreau

I always find it easy to buy for any member of my family or friends. I always know exactly what would make them happy. I keep track of what they love/need/want during the year and take notes (Laughs).

#24 Samantha Bartlett

My older sister, Janelle, is the hardest to buy for. She always just ends up buying stuff for herself and I just give her the money for it. My dad is definitely the easiest to buy for! I have no problem finding lots for him, so I usually spend the most on him.

#38 Shelby Tse

The hardest person to buy for is my mom. She’s never one to really ask for much and always gives amazing gifts. It’s hard to really surprise her as she gets upset when anyone spends too much money on her. The easiest has to be my dad. Anytime I help pay off our running tab at out local bike dealership/sponsor is a Christmas miracle for him.

#9E Kristin Tse

Easiest person to buy gifts for would be my sister; she likes anything minion related or red (laughs). Hardest person to buy gifts for is probably my dad (Laughs). He harps me on how I should have just paid him back instead of buying him socks.

What is the one Christmas moment that stands out the most for you?

#6e Carrie Davis

The Christmas moment that stands out the most for me is probably the year I got my PW50. I couldn’t get outside to try it fast enough, but when I did I went cartwheeling into the neighbour’s yard. Luckily, my mom didn’t see it.

#61 Amber Giroux

My first set of official yellow and purple MSR gear!!!! Definitely, the happiest girl in the world that day.

#53 Laurie Laforest

For me it’s when all of my family is together, since we don’t get to see each other often.

#741 Isabelle Moreau

Christmas Day is also my B-Day so it is a double explosion of presents. But what I like the most are these “old-school” moments: delicious homemade food, happy kids running around full of joy, funny game boards and cards games with family, pinky cheeks because of the cold of outside, just pure love, no stress and time can stop…

#24 Samantha Bartlett

All of the ones that come to mind are at my dad’s expense (sorry, dad!) We were at my Auntie’s house for a big family Xmas get together about 6 or 7 years ago. My aunt gave my dad a habanero pepper to eat (he didn’t even know what it was). And my dad, who can’t even have hot sauce on his wings, totally lost it! He said it ruined Christmas dinner and just made a big scene. Everyone else, especially my mother, thought it was quite hilarious. We still get a good laugh out of it.

#38 Shelby Tse

Every year (I was born and raised in Calgary) my family would meet up with all 5 Aunties/Uncles with all my cousins and toboggan down Hawkwood hills. I’m surprised none of us ever got severe injuries as we were always that dangerous family making fun casual activities high risk stunt competitions. Afterwards, always going to outdoor rinks to play hockey was always a highlight as well.

#9E Kristin Tse

One special moment that stands out for me is when I was about 9. I went out for a glass of water and saw all the presents on the table and wrote Santa a letter on laziness.

How will you be bringing in the New Year?

#6E Carrie Davis

Hopefully, snowboarding New Year’s Day! I’m not sure what the plan is for New Year’s Eve yet. I usually make last-minute plans but I’ll be surprised if I even make it to midnight!

#61 Amber Giroux

I will be doing snowbike things out in Revelstoke, BC! Stay tuned on my Instagram account (@grox_61) for the 5-Day Timbersled Adventure I will be going on with Megan Griffiths (@megs_braap) from January 3 -8!!! What better way to kick off the 2018 season than with some epic snowbike riding with some amazing riders!

#53 Laurie Laforest

Hanging out with my family and celebrating the New Year.

#741 Isabelle Moreau

No idea yet. I am the kind of girl to fly to Florida spontaneously to go and ride a few days with some Endurocross friends/riders from FMSQ.

#24 Samantha Bartlett

My sister and I will, hopefully, be spending New Year’s in Calgary with Dominique (Daffé) and Tamala (Whitside)!

#38 Shelby Tse

I actually plan to be working through the New Year’s evening doing a night shift, (laughs) so nothing too spectacular, perhaps go skating with my family later New Year’s Day..

#9e Kristin Tse

New Year’s new me kind of thing.

What was your best moment of 2017?

#6E Carrie Davis

My best moment in 2017 was finishing 4th in the second moto at Deschambault. I was actually hoping they would just do one-moto format because of all the rain, and I ended up having the best race of my life. I’ll never forget coming around the first turn and seeing Kennedy (Lutz) and Eve (Brodeur). I’ve never been so shocked!

#61 Amber Giroux

Getting the chance to spend some time on the lake at the Shuswap with a great crew of friends.

#53 Laurie Laforest

Getting my Bachelor’s degree after so many years of studying (maybe that new KTM, too).

#741 Isabelle Moreau

Every day is my best moment. I have a total gratitude for everything I have and the most of it: The breath of life. I have everything I need: a roof, enough food, amazing bright kids, my crazy passion for motocross and a lot of amazing projects for the future.

#24 Samantha Bartlett

There are too many to pick just one! I know it’s not exactly a “moment,” but it’s what I consider the best part of 2017. We met and got to race against the most amazing girls across Western Canada, and we made friendships that will last a lifetime!

#38 Shelby Tse

Oh, this is a tough question! I’d say it’s a tie from meeting Ken Roczen at my first ever SX (A2) to purchasing my own bike for the first time. Lots of opportunities and fun arose from those milestones.

#9e Kristin Tse

Going to the RCMP youth academy. It was so fun and I learned a lot!

What is your New Year’s Resolution for 2018?

#6e Carrie Davis

My goal for 2018 is to have fun and not put so much pressure on myself. It was kind of stressful this year, between working, finding time to train and ride, and traveling. It was definitely worth all of the hard work and I had a lot of fun, but in 2018 I want to have a better training / life balance and enjoy it more.

#61 Amber Giroux

My resolution will be to get more involved with the AOHVA (Alberta Off Highway Vehicles Association) to assist them with our attempt to keep the mountains open here in Alberta for all off-road riders, campers, hunters, hikers, down hill mountain bikers, horseback riders, etc.. For more information please help us out at https://eur03.safelinks. protection.outlook.com/?url= www.AOHVA.com&data=02%7C01%7C% 7Ce9a5d68cdce44f9963e308d54277 faa7% 7C84df9e7fe9f640afb435aaaaaaaa aaaa%7C1%7C0% 7C636488005429456291&sdata=% 2BMa2I% 2Bu9szH4obuP9zynVR3aoq7hjBwqU3 %2FH6h2QxQU%3D&reserved=0

#53 Laurie Laforest

Stop eating cake and start riding more, which means working a little less!

#741 Isabelle Moreau

Train harder. I am so busy with work that I put my yoga Bikram, cycling, jogging and muay thai behind me. It is time to play harder.

#24 Samantha Bartlett

I don’t find New Year’s Resolutions make me any more motivated or determined than what I already am. I could also never keep up with them, so I don’t make them. Every day is a new day, and I take it as it is.

#38 Shelby Tse

My New Year’s Resolution for 2018 is to focus more on self-care. It’s a natural habit for me to forget how I feel and what my body tells me before I exert any/all energy to make others happy and /or healthy.

#9E Kristin Tse

My New Year’s resolution is to not be hooked on social media and to always give my all no matter what comes my way.

Are you an old school “Merry Christmas” or new school “Happy Holidays?”

#6E Carrie Davis

Merry Christmas!

#61 Amber Giroux

Totally Merry Christmas!!! Always has been, always will be! If you don’t like it deal with it 🙂

#53 Laurie Laforest

It’s Joyeux Noel.

#741 Isabelle Moreau

It is Merry Christmas but it is definitively also “Happy Holidays” since I am off work for two weeks!

#24 Samantha Barlett

Merry Christmas!

#38 Shelby Tse

For me it’s definitely Happy Holidays as I see lots of family and friends, so having to write 2 separate cards and plan events for family/friend functions when you’re in a big family or have busy friends is hard.

#9W Kristin Tse

Happy holidays! My gift was being able to ride and I can’t complain.

Thanks for ready and Merry Christmas, and Happy Holidays to all!