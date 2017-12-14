5-Lap Sprint | Christmas Edition | Scott Sports Canada

By Jeff McConkey

Well, it’s that time again. 5-Lap Sprint | Christmas Edition | Presented by Scott Sports Canada is here. Basically, we reach out to a whole bunch of great people in the moto community and ask them personal questions that don’t always have to do with moto. It gives them a chance to have a little fun and let’s the readers get to know them better.

For round 1, I hit up Kaven Benoit, Mike Alessi, Cade Clason, Daryl Murphy, Tyler Medalia, and Michael Fowler. These gems gave us some great answers. Hope you enjoy!

What are your plans for Christmas?

#26 Kaven Benoit

Spend some good time with family and friends. Enjoy outdoor winter activities, also.

#800 Mike Alessi

We have my wife’s family coming in for Christmas this year. It will be the first time we have Christmas in our new house in Florida.

#9 Cade Clason

Family, food, drinks and fun!

Daryl Murphy

The plans for Christmas are wide open to spend time with any and all my family and friends. The usual always starts with meeting up for a beverage and a cheers with my best bud, Kreg, then heading to the annual Christmas Eve family supper. Probably throw in a night cap with the parents and a hot tub! Christmas day will be at my mom and dad’s spending time with my brother Michael, sister-in-law, Kendra, nephew, Kaine, and niece, Jordyn. I also wouldn’t mind hitting up a theatre Christmas evening with some friends hoping to watch the new Jumanji movie.

#5 Tyler Medaglia

Having the family come to Nova Scotia instead of flying with 3 kids Xmas day to Ottawa. Ride some bikes, play hockey and enjoy the holidays.

#24 Michael Fowler

I spend Christmas at home with my family ever year. We all open gifts in the morning, then meet with the extended family to eat a huge meal.

Who is the hardest to buy for, and who is the easiest to buy for?

#26 Kaven Benoit

Nobody is hard to buy for and the easiest is my girlfriend.

#800 Mike Alessi

I would say I am the hardest to buy for because I usually buy what I want when I want it (Laughs). The wife is the easiest. She makes very detailed list and where to get her presents.

#9 Cade Clason

My grandparents are the hardest and my little brother is the easiest, because it’s basically like buying for myself!

Daryl Murphy

I usually find everyone pretty hard to buy for, however, I will say the absolute hardest to buy for would be my parents, Dean and Roxanne. Not because they are hard to please, but more so because I want to gift them the world. They have always been in my corner for absolutely everything in my life…Mistakes included (Laughs)! Thanks, Mom and Dad!

Easy… ? Yeah right, let me think. Well, the easiest would have to be my niece and nephew. It’s pretty awesome when Kendra gives me some ideas along the way. I always try to have the best ones though! You never want them to put it to the side and move onto the next! Usually, they stop at mine for a while and that gives me the greatest joy! Their uncle kicks ass! (Laughs)

#5 Tyler Medaglia

Jeremy is the hardest person to buy for as he is very picky on what he likes and usually keeps everything in really good shape so nothing he has actually wears out. Heidi is the easiest to buy for. Her list is as long as mine so there is no shortage of things to get.

#24 Michael Fowler

Hardest person to buy for is my mom, for sure. My little brother, on the other hand, is young enough still that he is by far the easiest to buy for.

What is the one Christmas moment that stands out the most for you?

#26 Kaven Benoit

When I was about 8 years old, I was with my family on my grandpa’s boat on gulf of Mexico in Florida and the boat broke many miles away from the shore so we had to spend Christmas Eve out there waiting for someone to come rescue us.

#800 Mike Alessi

I would say last year was one that stands out. Not in a good way (Laughs). I got impatient and didn’t want to wait to see what I had wrapped under the tree so I opened all my gifts while the wife was out buying more gifts. She got home and wasn’t pumped with me. I promised her this year I would be good. She doesn’t believe me and currently has all my gifts hidden somewhere.

#9 Cade Clason

It’s actually the day after Christmas when my dad crashed my brand new race trailer. I was so bummed, but not as mad as my mom was!

Daryl Murphy

Well, I kind of gave those ones away last year. I would still have to say the Vegas Supercross tickets, airfare, and lodging that mom gifted the men a few years back! That was kick ass. Also, the dirty garden gnome given to grandma for Christmas… She thought it would be an angel. Twas not any angel (Laughs). Another favourite moment would be just being able to spend some time with the grandparents during the holidays. We have some good laughs. Like when those couch commercials come on where prices are “Sofa King Low!” Grandma Murphy kept saying it out loud a number of times until she figured out what she was saying. Classic!

#5 Tyler Medaglia

I mean, besides getting the family together, the certain foods that come around once a year are usually a hit for me. The kids act like lunatics so I won’t even say watching them open presents because it’s a spoiled sugar-induced shit show.

#24 Michael Fowler

I would have to say that’s the last Christmas I got to spend with my grandparents and my dad. I would go back to those Christmas days any time.

How will you be bringing in the New Year?

#26 Kaven Benoit

At my friend Phil Chainé’s cabin up in the north of Quebec. No cell service…nothing, just some good times with friends and nature.

#800 Mike Alessi

I plan to celebrate the New Year with family and friends we have in Florida. Maybe have a big bonfire and cook some good southern food. Plus football is on, on New Year’s so I will be watching that.

#9 Cade Clason

With a drink in one hand and my fiancé in the other!

Daryl Murphy

Most likely with some card playing or games with some family and friends with some drinks. Again, I just love and really enjoy chilling with family and friends.

#5 Tyler Medaglia

New Years was sick in my late teens early twenty’s but it’s been gradually getting lamer each year. Once the kids go to sleep we don’t last too much longer. Unless there is some sort of hockey New Year’s Eve then that would likely be pretty fun.

#24 Michael Fowler

Hopefully, I will be bringing in the New Year somewhere in the south with a dirt bike and a Supercross track or at least that’s my plan.

What was your best moment of 2017?

#26 Kaven Benoit

2017 was rough on me but I would have to say just racing in my backyard was a pretty cool feeling.

#800 Mike Alessi

I had a lot of really great moments this year. I made a lot of new friends this year racing up in Canada. I would have to say driving our RV to the east coast nationals was probably the best for me because we got to really travel Canada and see how beautiful it is.

#9 Cade Clason

When a girl brings me a pack of Starbursts and says, “I know Jeff couldn’t be here and I know he would have brought you these“!!!

Daryl Murphy

There is never just ONE best moment with me, so my highlight moments would be:

1: The day I fulfilled the goal from last Christmas’ DMX 5-Lap Sprint. A promise to myself with bets on the line to quit smoking cigarettes. So far it has been 6 months cigarette and smoke free. Sorry, not sorry Steve Simms and TDags. Thanks for the positive encouragement. Also, a huge thank you to Wendy Snelgrove and Michelle Halstead for their moral support throughout.

2: I smiled a lot more in 2017… So that is a best moment (Laughs).

3: Watching the MX2 Class in 2017! WILD.

4: Pourcel’s pass on Goerke at the finish of PG. I was able to watch it very intensively with my own eyes and was privy to instant replays as well. WOW! Like Travers always says…”You need to see this LIVE!”

5: First time walking into Mosaic Stadium for the first Roughrider game of 2017… The electricity in this stadium is unreal! GO RIDERS!

#5 Tyler Medaglia

The birth of my third child, Poppy, was P1. Honourable mentions would be ISDE being an unbelievable experience and being a part of Huber Motorsports from the beginning of the MX chapter is awesome, too.

#24 Michael Fowler

Best moment of 2017 was definitely earning my first top 10 overall at a national. Been working for that for years, so it’s nice to get that monkey off my back.

What is your New Year’s Resolution for 2018?

#26 Kaven Benoit

Simple things like remembering myself that life is good and to live it to its fullest.

#800 Mike Alessi

I would say my New Year’s resolution would be to have more patience. I’m not the most patient person and I need to work on that.

#9 Cade Clason

Do something worth remembering in the next 365 days.

Daryl Murphy

My resolution for 2018 is to start off with a healthier lifestyle, and also to control my spending habits (Laughs). The weird part is, I can’t even tell you where the cigarette money went…. Don’t judge me (laughs)!

#5 Tyler Medaglia

Work on being able to communicate a bit better. Maybe tidy up the diet a bit but that seems a little unrealistic so let’s say if I’m over 150 I’ll eat a touch cleaner.

#24 Michael Fowler

My resolution for 2018 is to put more time into the things that matter the most to me and stop wasting time on things that are so trivial and meaningless in my life.

Is it “Merry Christmas” or “Happy Holidays?”

#26 Kaven Benoit

I like saying “Happy Holidays.”

#800 Mike Alessi

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!!

#9 Cade Clason

People can say what they want. For me, it is Merry Christmas!

Daryl Murphy

It’s both Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays, but the ‘go to’ is definitely Merry Christmas!

#5 Tyler Medaglia

It’s Merry Christmas.

#24 Michael Fowler

For sure Merry Christmas. I mean, come on, that’s what Santa says when he is flying away in his sleigh. The chubby happy guy in a red coat can’t be wrong (Laughs).

Thanks for that, everyone, and Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, and Happy New Year to all!