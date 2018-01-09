5 Minutes with…#2 Chris Blose

By Billy Rainford

Rockford Fosgate Ti-Lube Honda’s #2 Chris Blose. | Bigwave photo

Round 1 of the 2018 Amsoil Arenacross Championship took place this past Saturday night at the Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio. Arizona’s Chris Blose came into the series with the #2 on his plate and he’s really looking to better that by one in 2018. His night had its ups and downs and, in the end, he finished 2-9 for 5th overall which left him sitting in a chair for quite some time after everyone else had changed out of their gear and headed for the hotel.

If I hadn’t messed up so much in this interview, I would have posted it as a podcast so you could have heard and felt the disgust and anger in his voice. He wasn’t happy with round 1, to say the least. Here’s what last year’s runner-up had to say after a rough night at the office.

Direct Motocross: Hello, Chris. We’re here after round 1 in Dayton, Ohio. How did it go for you?

Chris Blose: Obviously, not very good. I won my heat race, which was good, but when it came to Main Event time, the track got a lot rougher and I felt like my bike set up was off quite a bit. We’ve just got to go back to the drawing board and figure things out…figure the bike out.

It’s an all-new bike so there’s not a whole lot of development. Not a whole lot of testing or research done on it, so we’ve just got to figure it out. It’s going to take a little bit of time but we’ve got to kind of speed up that process because it’s a short series and we’ve got to get things figured out.

Can you take us through the first main where you got 2nd?

Ya, ya know, it was a good main event. I was up where I wanted. I was leading it for a while and I got arm pump and was fighting the bike a lot and Gavin (Faith) got by me. I cruised it in for second and…ya.

This is the pass that took #2 Chris Blose from the lead and into 2nd in 250AX main #1. | Bigwave photo

OK, so, I’m afraid to tell you, but I got the photo of when you were up there again in the second main but lost the front end. Can you take us through that second one?

The track looked a lot tackier visually than it was actually riding it. I came in and kind of buried the front end and washed out and…it is what it is. I’m really frustrated right now. Just got to go back to the drawing board, like I said, and figure things out.

What will you do this week before round 2?

I fly back to Phoenix, Arizona, where I live, and do all my practicing and testing out at Arizona Cycle Park at my Arenacross track, so that’s where I’ll be. It’s nice, 75 degrees there every day, so it beats this zero-degree stuff.

Well, it’s good to see you again. I know you’re upset, but you looked like you had the speed. Good luck and who would you like to thank?

Ya, thank you. Like I said, the speed’s there, just need to figure out the bike, get more comfortable, and we’ll be up front battling for wins and hopefully getting those. I’d like to thank the whole team: Rockford Fosgate, Ti-Lube, Honda, everyone’s been working really hard. This came together pretty late and we’ll be working our butts off here in the next couple weeks to get things right.

Saturday Dayton Arenacross – 1/6/2018
Wright State University- The Nutter Center
250AX Class – Overall Finish Positions
Overall Qualifying
Finish / Time		 Heat
Finish		 LCQ
Finish		 Bracket
Winner		 Main 1
Finish		 Main 2
Finish
Kawasaki
1st – GAVIN FAITH
DUNCOMBE, IA
#1
 2nd
00:21.031		 2nd
Heat 1		   1st
 		 1st
 
Kawasaki
2nd – TRAVIS SEWELL
WESTVILLE, IN
#3
 4th
00:21.317		 2nd
Heat 2		 1st
 		 4th
 		 2nd
 
Kawasaki
3rd – JACOB HAYES
GREENSBORO, NC
#90
 8th
00:22.125		 3rd
Heat 2		   3rd
 		 3rd
 
Honda
4th – JACE OWEN
MATTOON, IL
#5
 3rd
00:21.065		 1st
Heat 1		   5th
 		 4th
 
Honda
5th – CHRIS BLOSE
PHOENIX, AZ
#2
 1st
00:20.741		 1st
Heat 2		   2nd
 		 9th
 
Kawasaki
6th – GARED STEINKE
WOODLAND, CA
#4
 5th
00:21.617		 10th
Heat 2		 1st
LCQ 1		   6th
 		 5th
 
KTM
7th – DANIEL HERRLEIN
BETHESDA, OH
#9
 7th
00:21.723		 4th
Heat 1		   7th
 		 6th
 
KTM
8th – CODY VAN BUSKIRK
HARVARD, IL
#7
 6th
00:21.705		 8th
Heat 1		 2nd
LCQ 1		   9th
 		 8th
 
Kawasaki
9th – LANE STALEY
CHILLICOTHE, OH
#740
 16th
00:22.735		 4th
Heat 2		   14th
 		 7th
 
Kawasaki
10th – KYLE BITTERMAN
WEST PELZER, SC
#581
 10th
00:22.306		 3rd
Heat 1		   8th
 		 14th
 
Kawasaki
11th – JACOB WILLIAMSON
SWARTZ CREEK, MI
#373
 11th
00:22.449		 7th
Heat 1		   11th
 		 11th
 
Husqvarna
12th – MICHAEL MOSIMAN
SEBASTOPOL, CA
#64
 13th
00:22.602		 6th
Heat 2		   10th
 		 13th
 
Honda
13th – JARED LESHER
BALL GROUND, GA
#13
 15th
00:22.728		 6th
Heat 1		   12th
 		 12th
 
Kawasaki
14th – SHANE SEWELL
WESTVILLE, IN
#351
 14th
00:22.685		 5th
Heat 1		   16th
 		 10th
 
Honda
15th – JEREMY HAND
MANTUA, OH
#332
 24th
00:23.058		 7th
Heat 2		   13th
 		 15th
 
Suzuki
16th – STEVE ROMAN
APOLLO, PA
#731
 21st
00:22.979		 5th
Heat 2		   15th
 		 16th
 

 

 