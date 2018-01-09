5 Minutes with…#2 Chris Blose

By Billy Rainford

Round 1 of the 2018 Amsoil Arenacross Championship took place this past Saturday night at the Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio. Arizona’s Chris Blose came into the series with the #2 on his plate and he’s really looking to better that by one in 2018. His night had its ups and downs and, in the end, he finished 2-9 for 5th overall which left him sitting in a chair for quite some time after everyone else had changed out of their gear and headed for the hotel.

If I hadn’t messed up so much in this interview, I would have posted it as a podcast so you could have heard and felt the disgust and anger in his voice. He wasn’t happy with round 1, to say the least. Here’s what last year’s runner-up had to say after a rough night at the office.

Direct Motocross: Hello, Chris. We’re here after round 1 in Dayton, Ohio. How did it go for you?

Chris Blose: Obviously, not very good. I won my heat race, which was good, but when it came to Main Event time, the track got a lot rougher and I felt like my bike set up was off quite a bit. We’ve just got to go back to the drawing board and figure things out…figure the bike out.

It’s an all-new bike so there’s not a whole lot of development. Not a whole lot of testing or research done on it, so we’ve just got to figure it out. It’s going to take a little bit of time but we’ve got to kind of speed up that process because it’s a short series and we’ve got to get things figured out.

Can you take us through the first main where you got 2nd?

Ya, ya know, it was a good main event. I was up where I wanted. I was leading it for a while and I got arm pump and was fighting the bike a lot and Gavin (Faith) got by me. I cruised it in for second and…ya.

OK, so, I’m afraid to tell you, but I got the photo of when you were up there again in the second main but lost the front end. Can you take us through that second one?

The track looked a lot tackier visually than it was actually riding it. I came in and kind of buried the front end and washed out and…it is what it is. I’m really frustrated right now. Just got to go back to the drawing board, like I said, and figure things out.

What will you do this week before round 2?

I fly back to Phoenix, Arizona, where I live, and do all my practicing and testing out at Arizona Cycle Park at my Arenacross track, so that’s where I’ll be. It’s nice, 75 degrees there every day, so it beats this zero-degree stuff.

Well, it’s good to see you again. I know you’re upset, but you looked like you had the speed. Good luck and who would you like to thank?

Ya, thank you. Like I said, the speed’s there, just need to figure out the bike, get more comfortable, and we’ll be up front battling for wins and hopefully getting those. I’d like to thank the whole team: Rockford Fosgate, Ti-Lube, Honda, everyone’s been working really hard. This came together pretty late and we’ll be working our butts off here in the next couple weeks to get things right.