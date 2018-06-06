5 Minutes with #64 Parker Eales

By Billy Rainford

There are so many riders who hit the series on their own, it’s nice to grab some of them for a conversation to get to know them a little better. 19-year-old #64 Parker Eales is the 6’4″ rider from Maple Ridge, BC who turned Pro last season and will be heading up to Prince George this weekend in what will likely be his last Rockstar Triple Crown MX Tour National of the season.

We stopped by his pit Tuesday night at Mission Raceway and did a quick interview while trying to avoid the mosquitoes that were trying to make this a 30-second interview. Here’s what the friendly rider with the best hair in the business had to say:

Direct Motocross: Hello, Parker. Thanks for talking with us this evening. Let’s start out by telling people a little about yourself. Where are you from and how did you get into Motocross?

Parker Eales: Hey. I grew up in Maple Ridge, British Columbia, and my dad bought me a Honda CRF50 for my 5th birthday and it just went from there, pretty much.

That’s a pretty common story. Did you your dad race when he was a kid?

Ya. He’s been racing since was 18 years old.

I always like asking this question: how did you pick your first racing number?

I don’t even know, honestly. He ran 26 and I wanted a 3-digit number so I put the 5 in front of it and that’s how I got 526 until this year I earned national number 64.

That’s not, “I don’t even know,” that’s exactly how it happened! (laughs) What year did you turn Pro?

It would have been 2017, so last year.

Who did you come up through the ranks with out here in BC?

A couple local buddies of mine: Kyle Maskall, Devon Sache, Kyle Springman, Dylan Delaplace, they’re a couple years older than me, but I’ve always ridden with them.

What do you do when you’re not riding?

I pretty much work all the time, that’s about it. I ride mountain bikes and snowmobile, that’s about it.

When you say you work all the time, where do you work?

I work for my old man; he owns a construction company.

That is what, I think, 80% of the riders we interview say. Let’s talk about how your 2017 National season went.

I decided I was going to do the full series, after the west went pretty good. I did the whole series with Casey Keast and had a blast doing it and I’m excited for this year.

What did you do over the winter to get ready for this season?

I pretty much worked as much as I could to save up as much as I could. I trained as much as I could with what we had here for the weather. It wasn’t very good this winter. I didn’t ride much at all from October to February, but I got back on it in March and went from there, pretty much.

OK, we’re 2 rounds into this season. How have they gone for you?

Calgary was OK. I had a couple mishaps in both motos but made the best of it. And then at Popkum it was a lot better, being a hometown track. I went 20-17 for 19th overall, so that was pretty good, I thought.

What are your plans and goals for this summer? Are you doing the whole thing?

No, I don’t think I’m going to make it happen. I’m just doing PG and that’s about it for me. I’m going to hit some local races this summer and hopefully do the whole series for 2019.

What are your long-term goals in moto?

I don’t know. We’ll see how next year goes. If I get a good program together, I’m hoping to turn some heads for that year and go from there. I don’t know…work as much as I can…ride as much as I can and see what comes up.

Now, I’ve got to ask you about the hair. They say it comes from the mother’s side. What’s the case here?

My mother’s side, for sure. Definitely not the dad’s side.

Well, my mom’s not bald…

Laughs.

Who do you think comes in 2nd place in the hair department in Canadian Moto?

I’d say Casey Keast, for sure. He’s got the blonde girl hair (Laughs).

Who have you been going head to head with so far this year, and I’m not talking about hair… What are you hoping for this week in Prince George?

I’ve been seeing Kyle Springman a lot out on the track and I remember seeing Eric Jeffery in the second moto at Popkum. I’m hoping for a top 20 in both motos this weekend and hopefully a top 15 would good, but I think a top 20 is a realistic goal, so I’ll go for that.

One last question. We’re at Tuesday night motos at Mission Raceway and you had a pretty good battle with young Intermediate #146 Tyler Gibbs. That must have been motivation to get past the yellow plates.

Oh ya, for sure. He clips along really good. I just had to make a little bit of an aggressive pass after a couple laps and make it happen. It was good fun.

Did you go over there and talk with him afterwards?

Oh ya. A little smack talk after.

OK, well, good luck and we’ll see you up in PG this weekend. Who would you like to thank?

Thank you. I’d like to thank International Motorsports, Kimpex, PTI Graphics, Fraser Excavation, INT Electric, Answer, Pro Taper, RMR Suspension, my trainer, Brad Clifford, from Migration Unlimited, and that should be everyone.