5 Minutes with…#664 Kieran Doherty

5 Minutes with…#664 Kieran Doherty

By Billy Rainford

#664 Kieran Doherty is from Bath, Ontario (Kingston), and has been chasing the motocross dream for as long as he can remember. It’s always been a goal of his to one day line up for a Monster Energy AMA Supercross race before he hangs up the leathers. He took one step closer this past weekend as he entered his first Pro class in the Amsoil Arenacross at round 1 in Dayton, Ohio.

He finished with the 79th fastest time and did not move on to the night show. We grabbed him for a quick chat at the end of the night to get his thoughts.

Direct Motocross: Hello, Kieran. Let’s talk about your first Pro Amsoil Arenacross event here in Dayton, Ohio. What did you think when you first got here and saw the track?

Kieran Doherty: Ya know, I’m not gonna lie, today was not my day, but it is definitely one of those things that we can build off of. The track looks pretty solid. It looked like everybody was pretty equal out there on the track, as far as lap times go.

Overall, I just felt pretty tight on the bike and couldn’t really put it together. I couldn’t get a good lap, let alone a clean one for the entire session. It’s not something I’m very happy about, at the end of the day. There’s always going to be another race.

I’m just excited to ride the Amateur Day tomorrow and then continue to progress throughout this season.

Now, did I hear a rumour that you had no brakes out there for first qualifying practice or something?

Ya, I had a little bit of a mechanical issue, went down twice in the first practice, so that wasn’t fun. I had to pump up my brakes about halfway through the qualifier, so that wasn’t good.

After we got that sorted out I got a little bit better but I was still riding pretty tight. Honestly, I’m nervous/excited about being here. It’s just one of those things where I just want to keep moving forward and progressing, so say I was 30-second lap time today, if I’m 29 tomorrow then that’s fine with me. As long as I keep moving forward.

OK, let’s talk about that finish line double jump. We’ve got to get you over that thing.

Ya, I need to grow a pair and just huck it, but…I mean, I hit it every sing time at Mike’s (Dirt Bike Mike) house in training. It’s just one of those things that it’s more mental than it is physical. I’ve done it before. I’ve done jumps that size, so I’ll be all right.

If you’re trying to put in a good lap, there are 10 other people right behind you trying to put in a good one as well. They’re trying to block pass you to really show you that they’re great riders, which is totally true, and also…everybody is worried about themselves out there.

What will you do this week. Where will you go to work on it?

Well, I’m riding Amateur Day tomorrow. It should be good. I’m gonna ride 250 A and the All-Star class just to get more seat time on the bike. That’s really all I need, and then beyond that I think we might be going to Switchback this week and we’re probably going to head over to Worcester maybe on Wednesday. That’s what I’m assuming is happening. I’ll pretty much do that and get ready for round 2. It should be good, as long as it’s not weather deterred.

Well, it was fun having a couple Canadians (Tanner Ward also raced) to cheer on today. Good luck and who would you like to thank?

Thank you. I appreciate it. I would like to thank Team Dirt Bike Mike, Prodigy Racing, Fly Racing, FMF Scott, Works Conection, Motion Pro, Oury, MotoSeat, All Balls, Pro Signs and Graphics, CM3, GBS Bearings, Ti-Lube, Jonesborough KTM, Kenda Tires, K&N, Ankle Savers, Renthal, and most of all Team Dirt Bike Mike because they’re the ones getting me to the races.

Editor’s Note: Unfortunately, Kieran over-jumped the finish line double Sunday afternoon. He didn’t fall but he knew he’d hurt his arm right away and dropped his bike in the following corner. The result is a broken wrist which may require surgery. They have placed him in a full arm cast until they decide their next best course of action.

Good luck, Kieran.