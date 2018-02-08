5 Minutes with…#77 Ryan Surratt

By Billy Rainford

Corona, California, rider, #Ryan Surratt, headed north last spring to race the Canadian MX2 Nationals. Once he got rolling, he was always a rider to keep your eyes on. In fact, it all came together for him in Deschambault where he took his first overall with 1-1 motos.

He was right there at the end of the season and finished it out with a 3rd place in the championship, after breaking his foot at RJ’s. We found him this week at the Lake Elsinore Supercross track getting ready for round 5 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross series in San Diego this weekend.

Direct Motocross: Hey, Ryan. Thanks for talking with us today. How are things going?

Ryan Surratt: Pretty good. Just trying to get through week by week and pretty much going home from here to get everything ready for San Diego this week.

OK, well, let’s back it up. It was cool to see you come up to Canada last summer. How did your experience up in Canada go for you?

I liked it a lot. It was fun and just really different. The whole racing was just a lot different. Everyday life just being in Canada was different.

More casual or what do you mean?

Ya, a lot more laid back.

Everybody says that about us. But, what about when the gate drops, is that different too?

There are fast people, but just not 40 or 50 or 60 fast people lining up every weekend. I don’t know if that’s what makes it laid back or if that’s just the normal Canadian life, but the racing was good. I thought it was almost more fun for a privateer like me trying to go and battle for first through fifth than be here and be in the middle of the pack.

Going through all the tracks, did you have a favourite up there?

I, obviously, liked Deschambault, since I went 1-1 there, and I liked (Kaven) Benoit‘s house (Notre Dame du Bon Conseil). Those were my two favourites.

(Benoit’s) was more like Loretta’s out here which I don’t think I’ve ever heard anyone say they liked Loretta’s, besides me, so those are the tracks I like…the ones that nobody likes (Laughs).

After our series, you started getting ready for Supercross. How has that been going, so far?

All right. It took a little while from my foot being broken from Canada. I got on the KTM and rode for a week and broke my hand. I kind of just sat there waiting and then rode two weeks early from when I was supposed to, but that was the 2 weeks I got to ride on the bike before it was time.

And how has the racing been going so far?

It could be a lot better. I feel like there are more people lining up on the west this year than last year. And not having that much time on the bike…and the fitness on the bike…you can only do so much. You can only do the gym stuff, you can’t really prep yourself for the riding part.

I think it’s just a lot of small things mixed together that are kind of being a problem right now, but I’m just trying to get everything worked out and move on from there.

We’ve got San Diego and then the west series takes a break as we head east, will you finish up the west rounds?

I’m not really sure what I’m doing from pretty much after this weekend…I don’t know.

Are you saying you’re a rider for hire?

For anything. Anything…anyone with a bike, it doesn’t matter. Anything to go ride or race.

OK, so what are your plans, then? I’ve heard you’d be very interested in a ride in Canada, on a 450 preferably?

Ya, for sure. Like I said, anything with a bike, I’d go there and race.

Can you promise a championship?

I’ll do my best (Laughs)! I think I should have had it this year, but it was just the first year.

OK, well, good luck this week in San Diego, and who would you like to thank?

Thank you. I’d like to thank Nut Up Industries, ODI Emig Grips, FMF, X Brand Goggles, Gaerne Boots, Asterisk, Enzo Suspension, Spectro Oils, No Toil, Kenda Tires, and anyone else I forget, thanks.