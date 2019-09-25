5 Minutes with Saskatchewan Vet Racer, Dean Murphy

By Billy Rainford

Presented by FXR.

Saskatchewan vet racer, Dean Murphy, will return to Glen Helen Nov 1-3 for the Dubya World Vet Championships. | Photo supplied

As we get closer to the Dubya World Vet Championships at Glen Helen Raceway November 1-3, it’s been fun getting to know the 11 riders from Quebec who will be heading down.

Well, we’ve also got someone with a last name you’re sure to recognize. Dean Murphy is MRC Head Safety Marshall Daryl Murphy‘s (we also find out that Daryl raced Intermediate!) son and will be heading south from Saskatchewan again in 2019 to race the famous Southern California track.

We got in touch with him and asked him a few quick questions.

Here’s a little bit more information on the the Saskatchewan vet racer. | Photo supplied

Direct Motocross: Hello, Dean. First off, can you tell us a little bit about yourself and what class(es) you’ll be racing at Glen Helen, please?

Dean Murphy: My name is Dean Murphy, I am 54 years old from Regina, Saskatchewan. I will be competing in the +50 Intermediate class.

How you got into the sport of Motocross?

My friend from growing up, Byran Mantai, was involved in the sport. Byran raced and he also had a son Josh (Mantai) who raced. He was around the same age as my oldest son, Michael (Murphy). From there I bought a bike for Michael and that was the start of it all.

What was your first number and how did you choose it?

I think my first number was 25. No specific reason, I just kind of liked it.

Can you give us a little riding/racing history recap?

We started racing in 1989. I had taken some time off racing to focus on my son Michael’s racing. I started back up again around 2006-07. In 2008 I had a chance to race against my youngest son, Daryl (Mutphy), in the Intermediate class, which was a lot of fun! The highest ranking I have earned is Intermediate.



At the end of the 2018 season, my goal was to win the +50 class provincial championship in 2019, so I started working out and started to ride a lot more with the younger pro riders in the local club around Regina. The hard work certainly paid off, as I will be taking home both the +50 and Vet Master Provincial Championships in Saskatchewan this year.

This season has been the biggest highlight that stands out the most to me, as my son and I started a provincial race team called MurphMX this summer. Looking after the team, hauling most of the gear, and setting up the pits, and doing tear down at day’s end made for a very busy year.

Other notables from this year would have to be Team MurphMX’s mission, vision, and values, which is to really put a big emphasis and effort on giving back to the businesses and sponsors who support us with exposure they deserve and can be ultimately proud of, all while conducting ourselves as ambassadors to this great sport.

In 2020, I know Daryl is working on a really great partnership with Head&Heart SK to help raise awareness and funds for mental health.

Dean with a great start in 2nd place at the 2018 event. | Brown Dog Wilson photo

You went to the Dubya World Vet Championships last year, right? How did it go for you?

Yes, 2018 was my first time down south, and I think it went pretty well. I was registered in the +50 Novice class, which happened to be one of the largest classes with about 63 entrants. Qualifying was needed to make it to the mains.

I managed to qualify 10th on the Saturday and finish 26th in the “A” Main.

On that Sunday, I had another really good qualifying session and came in 7th.

In the “A” main on Sunday I almost pulled the holeshot, which put me in a great position for the race. I struggled some in the lower sections of the track, and ultimately finished 19th. I was certainly happy with that finish, and even happier when hearing locals like (Kris) Keefer saying it was one of the roughest Glen Helen’s he has ridden.

Can you tell us your position is with Saskatchewan MX?

I really do not have a role, per se. My son is more involved with that. I used to be on the board, but now I just help and continue to support the region whenever called upon.

Of course, we have to ask you about Daryl. What’s he like when he’s away from the sport?

Daryl is my son. He is the same guy as the guy you see on the race weekends. He’s all Moto, and, of course, the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He really is what you see, is what you get, as he is no different at home.

Go get ’em, Dean! | Photo supplied

How is the health of Sask MX these days? How does the future look?

Saskatchewan Moto has always been in good hands and the future looks good. This year the SMA has had interprovincial races with both Manitoba and Alberta North, which I believe can grow into something really positive for all, and help strengthen the West overall to promote the sport better for younger up and coming amateur racers or new racers looking to get started.

What are your goals for the Vet Championships?

This year I have registered to race the +50 Intermediate, so I will certainly have my hands full. I’d like to be up front but finishing is my main goal. The track gets super gnarly, so survival will be a good goal with over 1200 Vet racers. Ha-Ha.

Thanks for the quick chat, Dean. Good luck, have fun, and who would you like to thank?

First I would like to start off by thanking Direct Motocross for this opportunity. It would also be a pleasure to mention and give thanks to my sponsors, and individuals who have helped make the year a success:

Indiglow Signs & Graphics | OG’s Optics | FXR | Wyld Child Designs – Blake Osatchuk | Alsport Sales Regina | Cervus Equipment | Peterbilt Trucking | Anlin Welding | SNIPS Sheet Metal | MX Only Suspension |Home Hotels | EVRAZ Recycling | Bluecore Barber Company | Team MurphMX | Daryl Murphy |Tana, John & Tommy Lloyd | Terrilynn, Thomas & Cole Roedelbronn | Travis, Lydia & Declan Haukaas | Huw & Brad Sinden, Bianca Dutton | Darcy Shaw | Donald Bay | Michael, Kendra, Kaine, & Jordyn Murphy | Last but not least, my wife Roxanne for the love and support! |