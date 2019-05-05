#50 Jyire Mitchell Injury Update

#50 Jyire Mitchell Injury Update

By Billy Rainford

#50 Jyire Mitchell is the fast and friendly rider from the island nation of Bermuda. He has shown the speed to compete at the front of the 250 Pro class this season in the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Arenacross Series but luck hasn’t been on his side.

Unfortunately, the bad luck continued for Jyire in Barrie Saturday night when he got caught up with #296 Ryder Floyd in their heat race and went down. He got up favouring his right arm and headed back to the pits.

Ryder left the track with a noticeable limp but managed to return to the track for the LCQ and then took 8th in the main.

We spoke with Team Holeshot Motosports owner, Mark Booker, and he confirmed what we feared that Jyire has, indeed, broken his arm.

At this point, we don’t know any more about the specifics of his recovery and return to racing. We’ll post an update on his condition when we do.

Heal up, Jyire.

CORRECTION/UPDATE: We just heard from Jyire and here’s the update: “No broken bones just fluid around the bone, need a couple days to let it go down then an MRI to see what’s up. I’m good tho.”

Great news.