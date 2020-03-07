50th Annual DAYTONA Supercross a Celebration of Past and Present

 Defending Champion Eli Tomac Aiming at Fourth Victory in Sport’s Marquee Event

 Three-Time Champion Chad Reed Making Final DAYTONA Supercross Start

 Event Features Competition in 450SX and 250SX Classes

 Bike Week At DAYTONA Runs Through March 15

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (March 6, 2020) – Motorcycle racing stars of the past and present have gathered at Daytona International Speedway this week, in celebration of an event that helped create and define the sport of Supercross.

The DAYTONA Supercross, first held in the DIS infield in 1971, brought Motocross motorcycle racing to an outdoor- arena setting. Saturday night’s 50th annual DAYTONA Supercross represents a merger of hallowed tradition and real-time racing, on a demanding course reminiscent of all five decades of “SX” at the “World Center of Racing.”

Venue gates and paddock open at noon on Saturday. Practice sessions run from 12-1 p.m., with qualifying going from 1:05-4:40. DAYTONA Supercross Opening Ceremonies start at 7.

Press day on Friday was star power personified, starting with the course designer: five-time DAYTONA Supercross champion Ricky Carmichael, considered the best Supercross rider of all-time. Carmichael devised a DIS layout that is slightly longer, a bit flatter and certainly faster. That adds up to one label that is always a given at Daytona – grueling.

“We tried to do something a little bit different [this year],” Carmichael said Friday. “Somewhat of a throwback race. We have some cool elements from years past that we’ve implemented, which is pretty exciting. The track’s a little bit longer in length. And because of that, it’s a lot like it was years and years ago. It’s going to be something special.”

It was special back in 1971 to guys like Sweden’s Gunnar Lindstrom, a then-rising Motocross rider. He won that inaugural DAYTONA Supercross. Lindstrom, originally a test rider for Husqvarna, went on to a stellar career that resulted in induction into the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame.

“It’s difficult to reflect,” Lindstrom said with a laugh, “because it’s 50 years, a long time. Things were all in their infancy. It was great fun, great memories.”

This week’s 50th running is extra-special to two-time champion (1986, ’88) Rick Johnson, who rode his motorcycle cross-country this week to Daytona Beach from his home near San Diego.

“It was a couple of things [that brought me back],” Johnson said. “With the 50th year of the DAYTONA Supercross, I thought I wanted to come back. Also, my father passed away a year-and-a-half-ago. He had done the [California- to-Florida] rides twice solo and always talked about it so I wanted to do this to memorialize him.

“This has always been a special event because Daytona is [about] enthusiasts. Daytona has an international flair. I see adventure bikes, Harleys, Hondas, Indians, Yamahas, Suzukis, KTMs – every brand. It’s a hodge-podge of all people who love motorcycles. And when you can win in front of that kind of crowd, those are your people because they can identify with you. They’ve thrown their leg over a motorcycle.”

In recent years, defending and three-time champion Eli Tomac has ruled the DAYTONA Supercross. On Saturday night, the Kawasaki rider will try to become the fourth rider to win the event four times. Tomac and Honda rider Ken Roczen are tied atop the Monster Energy AMA Supercross standings after nine 2020 events.

Another three-time champion, 37-year-old Australian Chad Reed, is amid his final Supercross campaign and thus, is set to make his final Daytona start. Reed is coming off a 2019 season cut short by a serious accident last March.

“Coming back to one of my favorite places to race,” Reed said. “I wouldn’t say it’s sad because this has been an amazing place to race. Every time I come here it’s pretty incredible.”

Bike Week At DAYTONA competition continues at Daytona International Speedway through March 15, highlighted by the March 14 doubleheader featuring the 79th DAYTONA 200 and the DAYTONA TT.

Bike Week At DAYTONA competition continues at Daytona International Speedway through March 15, highlighted by the March 14 doubleheader featuring the 79th DAYTONA 200 and the DAYTONA TT.