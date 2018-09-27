On The Radar | Ethan McKee | Scott Sports Canada

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Ethan McKee

Age: 11

Hometown: Lloydminster, SK

School and Grade or Occupation: St Mary’s Elementary School, Grade 6

Number: #11

Bike: KX65 and KX85

Race Club or Series: I belong to the Lloydminster Motocross Association and I rode in the Saskatchewan Motorsports Association and the Midwest Amateur Series this year.

Classes: In the SMA I rode, 65cc (7-11) and 85 (7-11) and in the Midwest Amateur Series I rode 65cc, 85cc and Supermini.

How did you get started in racing and riding?

My brother, Brendan, started racing in 2013. He raced a few races and then my parents decided to buy me a KTM 50 so I could start racing. My first race was in Coronach, SK on July 28, 2013.

What is your favourite track and why?

My favourite track is Lethal Racing Motorsports facility which is located north of Waseca, SK. It has a lot of jumps I can hit and the valley is pretty sweet, too.

Who is your favourite rider and why?

My favourite Supercross rider is Eli Tomac because he rides Kawasaki and this year is going to be his year to win!

“My goal for the 2019 motocross season is to win both 65cc and 85cc (7-11).”

What Canadian Pro do you look up to and why?

Shawn Maffenbeier because he too rode the SMA circuit, he whips hard, and is an all-round nice guy.

Who is your hero?

My parents. They are always pushing me to be my best in school and in sports.

What are your goals for next season, and what is it going to take to reach them?

My goal for the 2019 motocross season is to win both 65cc and 85cc (7-11). I am going to head to California in the spring to ride and again to train with Donnie Hansen.

What are your biggest accomplishments?

I was fortunate to ride in the KTM Jr Challenge in Arlington, Texas, on Feb 14, 2015. It was an experience of a lifetime and I had so much fun. This year, I finished 2nd in both 65cc and 85cc in the SMA and 1st in 65, 2nd in 85 and 3rd in Supermini in the Midwest Amateur Series.

What is your favourite part about going to the race?

I have so much fun hanging out with all my race buddies from all over SK and AB.

What do you like to do when you aren’t racing?

When I am not racing, I play volleyball, soccer, ball hockey, cross country running and I also enjoy gaming with my friends. Last spring my dad took me and my brother to California to ride, so I am hoping we can do that again.

Who would you like to thank?

I have awesome sponsors who I would like to thank: GMACK (Greg & Crystal), Larson Ranching (Lorne), DC Garage Concepts (Jason), Raider Well Servicing (Les), Parts Canada (Kal), RG3 Western Canada (Curtis), Lethal Motor Sports (The Young’s), Canadian Kawasaki Team Green, Flo Motorsports, Saskatoon Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Centre ( Mike & Jenna), Insane & Reckless (Samantha), Hub City Display (Pat), Donnie Hansen and my entire family, especially my mom and dad.