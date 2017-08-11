6 Questions with #46 Marco Cannella and #424 Austin Watling

By Billy Rainford

With both Marco Cannella and Austin Watling about to join their ‘Fab 3’ counterpart, #184 Tanner Ward, in the Pro ranks this weekend, we wanted to check in with the pair to get a quick look inside their heads as they make this next big step.

We asked them the same 6 questions to see what they are hoping for and where they’ll be next. Here’s what they had to say:

What are your goals for your first Pro/Am race this weekend at RJ’s?

Austin Watling: I’m going to be like a sponge and learn as much as I can. I’m going to say I want to get a top 10 so I’m not disappointed if I don’t finish in the top 5.

Marco Cannella: I’d be happy with a podium. If I have a perfect weekend, I think there’s a chance. I’m going for it!

Are you more nervous or excited?

AW: More excited. I’m sure I will be more nervous as the race gets closer. I’m sure it will be like when I skydived at Loretta Lynn’s this year. I was excited but when I got up there to actually jump, I was nervous.

MC: 100% excited. I’ve been racing since I was 5 years old, so there’s no point getting nervous now.

What do you expect to be the biggest difference moving up to the top level.

AW: Aggression. And I’m also pretty sure there will be some guys who don’t really want to get beat by riders with yellow plates.

MC: 25 + 2. I’ve only done this once but I think it suits my fitness and style better. The pace will be up, and there are more fast guys, for sure.

Who are you predicting to be the top yellow-plated racer this week?

AW: I’d like to say me! Tanner has been doing really well and he told me the first one is a lot different than the rest, so we’ll see.

MC: Well, I don’t want to be the cocky guy, but I’ve beat them before at Loretta’s and Walton. I want to race up front and have some good, clean racing.

What’s next for you after this weekend?

AW: I’m going to take a short break and go camping next weekend. I’ll race the MMRS/AMO Madoc National, Baja Brawl, and the Mini O’s. I’m also going to do the enduro race at Gopher Dunes.

MC: I’m trying to get into the Monster Cup. I’ll just keep working hard and look for offers. I’m going to race the MMRS/AMO Madoc National, Mini O’s and some Arenacross.

What are your winter plans?

AW: I’m going to head down and train at Real Deal and work hard to earn a spot on the Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing team for 2018.

MC: I went to Club MX before Loretta’s and really liked it. I think it can help me get to the next level so I want to go there this winter to get ready for the Pro season.

Thanks for taking the time to chat with us today, guys. Marco had just arrived at the track and was setting up in the Rockstar Energy OTSFF Yamaha pits, and Austin was about to be stuck in Friday afternoon Toronto traffic on his way to set up in the Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing pits.

It’s definitely going to be an interesting sub-plot to keep our eyes on this week. Good luck, guys.