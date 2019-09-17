#62 Michael DaSilva Returned to Racing at the Montreal SX

62 Michael DaSilva Returned to Racing at the Montreal SX

By Billy Rainford

Michael DaSilva circa 2017. | Bigwave photo

I’ve known Michael DaSilva and the entire DaSilva family for a long time now. I’ve watched both Michael and his little brother, Chris DaSilva, come up through the 65cc class all the way to where they are now in the Pro ranks.

We didn’t see Michael in 2019 until last weekend at the Montreal Supercross because he was injured back in June.

It was great to see the friendly French rider back at the track and I got in touch with him to see how it felt to be back with the tour.

Michael was back in action in Montreal after a crash took him out for the entire 2019 MX season. | Bigwave photo

Michael said: “I was extremely happy to be back on a bike! Just being out there on the track was a feat on its own for me, after only getting about an hour of riding in before the Montreal Supercross on Saturday since my crash on June 23rd which caused me to sit out the entire season.

“I wasn’t expecting too much from myself, although I felt like every lap out there I was improving better and better.”

Michael will be back for Round 2 in Quebec City with more seat time under his belt. | Bigwave photo

He wasn’t in the moto for the night show, but he was happy just to be out there. He said: “I missed it by two spots just behind Cameron Wrozyna. I lacked a little bit of confidence which probably would have made the difference between me making it in or not.

“A few mistakes here and there simply put me out of the running for the night once qualifying was all said and done. However, did I miss qualifying? Heck yeah!

“It was definitely a very happy moment and night for me to be back on a track and qualifying alongside racers whom have had an entire season under their belts.“

Welcome back, Michael, and we’ll see you at Round 2 in Quebec City.

Michael’s sponsors:

Motorsport Saint Césaire, Motovan, Yamaha Motors Canada, Oakley, Shot race gear, TCX boots, Liqui Moly, SMX Motocross, Axxel Suspension, JMT Training (Moto Fitness Quebec), Leatt, Kutvek Amerika.