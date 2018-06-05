#714 Ryan Gustine Injury Update

#714 Ryan Gustine Injury Update

By Billy Rainford

After finishing 27th in moto 1 at round 2 of the Rockstar Triple Crown Motocross Tour at Popkum Motor Park in Chilliwack, BC Saturday, #714 Ryan Gustine from Maple Valley, Washington, went down hard on lap 1 of moto 2.

As the pack came down the jump-filled finish line straight to complete lap 1, Ryan jumped off the big double-jump in a cloud of dust and landed off the track. As medics rushed to his aid, it was decided that taking care of Ryan would mean waving the red flag and stopping the race to get the rest of the riders back to the starting line.

Ryan was stabilized and taken to the hospital where he was treated for a broken femur.

We spoke with Ryan today and he said, “I am doing well! I broke my femur but they got a rod in it and I am heading back home today!”

That’s good news. Good luck for a speedy recovery.