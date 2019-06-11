#80 Sam Gaynor Injury Update

By Billy Rainford

#80 Sam Gaynor crashed hard in moto 2 in Prince George, BC. | Bigwave photo

Ontario rider #80 Sam Gaynor is loving his summer traveling the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown MX Nationals with his parents. He’s jumped right into the 450 class with the support of the Rockstar OTSFF Yamaha team.

After finishing 13-15 for 14th at his first Pro 450 National in Calgary, Sam had an impressive 9th place in moto 1 at round 2 in Prince George, BC.

He was running up in 12th place on lap 10 in the second moto when he crashed hard near the mechanics area.

He was down for a while but got up and finished the race with a bent bike to a 30th place finish at the flag.

When he got back to the OTSFF rig, he was coughing up some blood and they decided to go to the hospital to get checked out.

Fortunately, the doctor didn’t find anything acutely wrong with him and he’s been given the go ahead to race this weekend at round 3 in Manitoba.

Sam got the green light to keep racing, so he and his dad will be on the line at round 3 in Manitoba this Saturday. | Bigwave photo

Sam said, “I went to the hospital and the doctor wasn’t 100% sure why I was coughing blood but said it was good that it stopped.”

He added, “I’m good to go. I will be at Minnedosa. Body is pretty sore but I’m excited to get to round 3. I’ve just got a good Charley horse on my thigh/hip now.“

That’s good news. We’ll see you at McNabb Valley MX this weekend, Sam.