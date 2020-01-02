A Decade of 250 Canadian MX National Champions
By Billy Rainford
Who’d have thought back in 2009 when I left my “normal” job that I would have been witness to so many great races?!
Scroll through the last decade of 250 Canadian MX National Champions.
2010 – Tyler Medaglia
2011 – Tyler Medaglia
2012 – Teddy Maier
2013 – Austin Politelli
2014 – Kaven Benoit
2015 – Kaven Benoit
2016 – Cole Thompson
2017 – Shawn Maffenbeier
2018 – Jess Pettis
2019 – Dylan Wright
As they say in Supercross, who’s next?