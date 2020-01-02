A Decade of 250 Canadian MX National Champions

A Decade of 250 Canadian MX National Champions

By Billy Rainford

Who’d have thought back in 2009 when I left my “normal” job that I would have been witness to so many great races?!

Scroll through the last decade of 250 Canadian MX National Champions.

2010 – Tyler Medaglia

2011 – Tyler Medaglia

2012 – Teddy Maier

2013 – Austin Politelli

2014 – Kaven Benoit

2015 – Kaven Benoit

2016 – Cole Thompson

2017 – Shawn Maffenbeier

2018 – Jess Pettis

2019 – Dylan Wright

As they say in Supercross, who’s next?