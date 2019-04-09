A Few Muddy Photos from the Nashville SX Futures Event

Photos and Captions by Billy Rainford

Let’s just say that we got very lucky with the weather on Saturday for the Pro racing, considering what we were dealt on Sunday! Everyone knew it was coming, but I think we were all in a bit of denial thinking there was still some kind of chance the weather would go around Nashville and leave is with a perfect track to this round of SX Futures.

Nope. Direct hit!

Canadian #40 Guillaume St Cyr was there to race the 250 SX Futures class in an attempt to earn his stripes for Pro Supercross in 2020. However, after he missed a direct transfer spot in his heat, he was headed to the LCQ. Unfortunately, that’s when the sky really opened up and Guillaume decided it was time to take a pass on this round. Elvis has left the building.

Nissan Stadium is an open-air facility, in case you didn’t know. Luckily, I was able to call the Photo Den down at track level home for the day and I’d just sort of poke my head out of the tunnel, snap a few photos and recede back into the safety of my temporary office. Actually, nobody else was even there, so I had the whole room to myself. What a bunch of softies!

They even took a little break when some thunder was heard. Eventually, they determined that the show could go on, and go on it did. They ended up shortening the mains and some classes saw the track cut down, too.

Here are a few shots from an interesting day of Amateur racing.

Here are a few classic, muddy shots from the SX Futures Main:

Full results can be found HERE.