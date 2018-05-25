A Few Photos from Friday in Calgary
Photos and Captions by Billy Rainford
We’re only one sleep away from getting underway here in Calgary for round 1 of the 2018 Rockstar Triple Crown Motocross Tour. Here are a few photos from the Wild Rose MX facility Friday afternoon as everyone was parked and getting ready to kick the summer off.
Yep, this one is unique in all of moto!
#63 Graham Scott is back in action and should be one of the guys fighting in the “next group” of riders in the 450 class.
Tanner Ward, Kevin Urqhart, and Casey Keast.
#17 Casey Keast. This will be Casey’s first real race engine. He’s got a C4MX power plant in there this year. He’s hoping to put himself up near the front on this beast. Power to weight, baby!
Artsy?
Kyle Thompson applying some sunscreen for a long day in the Calgary sun. Press Conference tonight at 7pm.
Hayden Halstead is flexing his left gun because that mark on it is from a Japanese racer who spun his rear wheel on it in mid-air at a race at Milestone this winter.
#12 Dylan Wright is further proof that kids are bleaching again. As a hairless guy, I’m not sure how I feel about this. Dylan says he’s ready for action.
Rookie Pro #66 Marco Cannella spent some time with the family in Lake Louise and Banff. He should be in a close battle for top rookie honours.
Guess whose legs and socks these are.
Thanks for sitting with us last night, Brett Lee. Who won the beer guess?
Mike Smith is back in action and spinning the wrenches for #15 Jess Pettis.
Mr. Puky is the guy I think of every week when I’m almost late with my Monday Morning Coffee. He doesn’t handle tardiness very well.
Gerhart Huber doing a little post-travel damage repair to the Monster cooler.
Adam ‘Stu’ Robinson happy to be back at the races?
Shawn Maffenbeier’s #1 in the trailer.
That’s Chris Bondi of Bondi Engines’ fame.
Tyler Medaglia is ready to go.
Yep, here comes another long summer of ridiculous Maff photos. Sorry, Robin.
Joey and Matt Crown. Joey didn’t want to say he’s 100% but he’ll still be a threat at a lesser percentage, anyway.
Josh Snider working on what are probably some of the best looking bikes in the pits. Wouldn’t you agree?
Brent Carlson and Eric Jeffery.
Kaven Benoit didn’t say he was 100% either when we spoke last night. It will be interesting to see how he does at round 1. Remember the first moto last summer? Wow.
Sorry, Mathieu Deroy, but you DO look like you’ve lost some weight! lol
Cole Thompson moves back up to the 450 class. How do you have him finishing?
Tanner Ward shows one of the perks of being a factory pro. Cool stuff!
Kyle Ward working on Dylan Wright’s bike.
Colton Facciotti’s bike.
Hey, Scott Jeffery, over here!
No, I don’t think Mike Alessi is racing a 2-stroke this season.
Jason Benny is looking forward to getting this show started tomorrow. He was going to race Riviere du Loup last week but decided not to. This is his first trip to do the entire west rounds.
Last time I saw Yannick Boucher was at the X Games in Aspen in January. He didn’t make it in last year in Calgary and is hoping to change that tomorrow.
Brittany Gagne is here after all and should make things interesting up at the front of the Women’s class tomorrow.
Riders meeting is an hour later than usual here in Calgary. I usually forget this and show up too soon. Riders’ meeting is at 8:30am instead of the usual 7:30.
You can watch it all live starting at 12:55pm MT/2:55pm ET Saturday here:
That’s also where you’ll find the live timing and scoring if you scroll down the page.