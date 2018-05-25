A Few Photos from Friday in Calgary

Photos and Captions by Billy Rainford

We’re only one sleep away from getting underway here in Calgary for round 1 of the 2018 Rockstar Triple Crown Motocross Tour. Here are a few photos from the Wild Rose MX facility Friday afternoon as everyone was parked and getting ready to kick the summer off.

Riders meeting is an hour later than usual here in Calgary. I usually forget this and show up too soon. Riders’ meeting is at 8:30am instead of the usual 7:30.

You can watch it all live starting at 12:55pm MT/2:55pm ET Saturday here:

http://rockstartriplecrown.com/live.html

That’s also where you’ll find the live timing and scoring if you scroll down the page.