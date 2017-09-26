A Few Photos from Team Canada Testing in England
By Billy Rainford
Photos by Kourtney Lloyd
As we get packed and ready to head over to England ourselves for the 2017 MXON at Matterley Basin later today, it was great of Team Canada Manager Kourtney Lloyd to send over a few photos of our guys at Cusses Gorse MX.
MX3 rider #30 Tyler Medaglia.
Tyler making a few adjustments before heading out.
MX2 rider #29 Shawn Maffenbeier getting set as Kourtney and Cale Foster look on.
Shawn in his very Canadian kit that even has his name on the pants.
That’s Sascha from Germerica helping us out again this year.
Cale topping off Shawn’s bike before hitting the track.
This is the gear you can own for yourself and support the team.
Go, Canada, go! See you all tomorrow!