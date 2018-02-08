A Few Photos from Wednesday at Lake Elsinore MX

By Billy Rainford

We left Dana Point, California, early enough to have a full day but late enough to miss the morning rush. We headed through San Juan Capistrano and onto the Ortega Highway that would take us over the coastal mountains and into Lake Elsinore.

Unfortunately, we didn’t look into the pass and were immediately aware that they’d had a mud slide and were still working to get the highway back to its normal condition. We sat in a line for 25 minutes…

Once they let our side of the road move on, we were surprised at how fast the rest of the trip went.

We were on our way to see who was riding at Lake Elsinore Motorsports Park getting ready for San Diego this weekend. There were no Canadians to be found, but there were a few guys putting in laps.

Here are a few photos from today – Wednesday.