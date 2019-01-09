A “Few” Photos from Wednesday at Milestone MX

A “Few” Photos from Wednesday at Milestone MX

By Billy Rainford

Although I really dislike the drive from the Murrieta area to Milestone MX up near Riverside, it’s where all the top riders were headed to ride, so I hopped into the DMX Van and made my way there.

I was nicely after the morning rush, but there are sections of that route that keep you from finishing that important text you started at the on ramp. I’m kidding, of course.

I made it to the track to catch a bunch of Canadians in action as well as a few of the Americans racing the Pro class and some headed to round 1 of the Supercross Futures series in Glendale this Sunday.

Here are a few shots.

Let’s start out with a little “Style Check” from one of the bigger jumps on the Pro Supercross track.