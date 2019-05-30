A Few Photos from Wild Rose MX Park | Thursday

By Billy Rainford

Rigs were moving in this afternoon at Wild Rose MX Park in Calgary, Alberta, so I wandered over to see who and where I could “help.”

It was hot and dry with a pretty hefty breeze as I wandered around the grounds. Barry at the gate was more than helpful and let me in to park the DMX Van out of the way to do my wanderings.

I actually started out by shooting a video lap of the track with my WaspCam and will post that up as soon as I get back to the house later this afternoon.

I’m currently sitting in the lobby of the Blackfoot Inn uploading a video interview with Hayden Halstead and waiting to see if anyone walks in that I could ambush for an interview.

The forecast is still calling for perfect weather with a bit of a breeze all weekend, so we should be in good shape that way.

I got called a “blister” a couple times as I walked around and watched other people work, but I’m OK with that. And, technically, I WAS working!

Anyway, here are a few photos from the pits today.