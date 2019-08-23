A Statement from Dave Grommett of the MMIC RE: MXdN

Date: August 22, 2019

From: David Grummett, Director of Communications

RE: MMIC & MXDN

In the last couple of days there has been some innuendos and finger pointing towards the MMIC. Unfortunately we see this from time to time and it really is not conducive to motorcycling in Canada. The MMIC is a not for profit trade association and does not participate in competition events in Canada or internationally nor have we discussed participation in any specific events.

MMIC supports the Motorcyclists Confederation of Canada (MCC) and its Competition Council which represent all of the national championship race organizations including MRC, CSBK, WEC, WTC and Flat Track Canada. We support their efforts to grow the sport of motorcycling and to develop world class competitors. We are not a race organization or promoter but we would like to ensure that the organizations, clubs and riders are provided with the environment to succeed.

MMIC reports to its board of directors (members) and represents them as a unified trade organization. The MMIC is not involved in the business or marketing decisions of the individual companies or their race teams.

As always, please do not hesitate to contact me should you have any questions.

Sincerely

David Grummett

Director of Communications

MMIC, COHV, PSS

dgrummett@mmic.ca