A Statement from the Derry Family on the Loss of Desiree

Official statement from Peter, Robyn, and Ryan Derry for immediate release:

On July 1, 2019 this world lost an incredible woman.

At the young age of 24, Desiree Maeve Adams passed away in an accident on the Motocross track at Motopark doing what she loved, with the people she loved, at the place she loved.

Against all odds, unmatched in her will to succeed, Desiree thrived as a business owner, model, athlete, mother, and wife to be. Desiree’s spirit will live on, within all of us, and especially in her beloved three-year-old daughter, Angel.

We look to you all for any help benefiting Angel as we establish a Go Fund Me account for the benefit of her. Someone will get the biggest heart in the world, because Desiree was an organ donor.

Ryan Derry