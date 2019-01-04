A1 Press Day Photos | Strikt

A1 Press Day Photos | Strikt

By Billy Rainford

We’re just one sleep away from what is going to be an extremely competitive Supercross season. As we sat at the Press Conference this afternoon, someone mentioned that there were 11 top factory 450 guys sitting up on the stage together and pointed out that someone wasn’t going to make the top 10. That kind of sunk in. It’s going to be very difficult to get yourself into the mains this winter.

As we pulled up to get our credentials, we were pretty impressed with how the program has progressed. The credential process is now don on a tablet. The new Supercross logo looks fresh. The conference itself was very professionally run and moved along smoothly.

The whole thing had a nice new and improved feel to it. Some of the other photographers were as cranky as ever, but I expected nothing less.

Here’s alook at what went down between 12-2pm at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, today.

I also had a good chat with Johnny O’Mara about his recent knee replacement surgery. I’m not too far from needing the same thing so we talked about knees for a while and how he says he should be back to 100% as far as his cycling power is concerned.

When it was done, they headed out to do two sessions on the track in 2 groups. Here are a bunch of photos for you to check out their new bikes and gear.

They rode from 1-2 and then we headed out into the pits to see who we could find. Here are a few shots from the pits.