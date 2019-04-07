Abbotsford Arenacross Results 343 Views April 07, 2019 Latest News, Race Results Bigwave PRO ROUND 1 ABBOTSFORD, BC April 6, 2019 ABBOTSFORD CENTER 250 PRO Overall Nbr Name Heat Semi Moto 1 Moto 2 1st #296 RYDER FLOYD 1st Heat 2 – 1st 1st 2nd #5 TYLER MEDAGLIA 3rd Heat 1 – 3rd 2nd 3rd #94 LUKE RENZLAND 2nd Heat 1 – 2nd 3rd 4th #50 JYIRE MITCHEL 3rd Heat 2 – 3rd 4th 5th #46 MARCO CANNELLA DNF Heat 1 1st Semi 1 5th 5th 6th #52 BRAD NAUDITT 5th Heat 1 3rd Semi 1 7th 6th 7th #19 DYLAN WRIGHT 1st Heat 1 – 1st 7th 8th #476 COLLIN JURIN 4th Heat 1 – 4th 8th 9th #11 DAVEY FRASER 4th Heat 2 – 4th 9th 10th #84 KYLE SPRINGMAN 5th Heat 2 2nd Semi 1 6th 10th 11th #202 BLAKE OSATCHUK 6th Heat 1 4th Semi 1 8th 11th 12th #146 TYLER GIBBS 2nd Heat 2 – 2nd 12th – #328 TALAN HANSEN 6th Heat 2 5th Semi 1 6th – #58 JOEY PARKES DNF Heat 1 6th Semi 1 DNF Tagged ArenacrossRace ResultsRockstar Triple Crown About author Bigwave View all posts