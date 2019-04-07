PRO ROUND 1 ABBOTSFORD, BC
April 6, 2019
ABBOTSFORD CENTER
250 PRO   View Laptimes
Overall Nbr Name Heat Semi Moto 1 Moto 2
 1st  #296 Yamaha  RYDER FLOYD

  1st
Heat 2		  – 1st 1st
 2nd  #5 Kawasaki  TYLER MEDAGLIA
 		  3rd
Heat 1		  – 3rd 2nd
 3rd  #94 Yamaha  LUKE RENZLAND
 		  2nd
Heat 1		  – 2nd 3rd
 4th  #50 KTM  JYIRE MITCHEL
 		  3rd
Heat 2		  – 3rd 4th
 5th  #46 Yamaha  MARCO CANNELLA
 		  DNF
Heat 1		  1st
Semi 1		 5th 5th
 6th  #52 Husqvarna  BRAD NAUDITT
 		  5th
Heat 1		  3rd
Semi 1		 7th 6th
 7th  #19 Honda  DYLAN WRIGHT  1st
Heat 1		  – 1st 7th
 8th  #476 Kawasaki  COLLIN JURIN
  		 4th
Heat 1		  – 4th 8th
 9th  #11 Husqvarna  DAVEY FRASER  4th
Heat 2		  – 4th 9th
 10th  #84 Honda  KYLE SPRINGMAN  5th
Heat 2		  2nd
Semi 1		 6th 10th
 11th  #202 Husqvarna  BLAKE OSATCHUK  6th
Heat 1		  4th
Semi 1		 8th 11th
 12th  #146 Unknown  TYLER GIBBS
 		  2nd
Heat 2		  – 2nd 12th
   #328 Husqvarna  TALAN HANSEN
 		  6th
Heat 2		  5th
Semi 1		 6th  
   #58 Yamaha  JOEY PARKES
 		  DNF
Heat 1		  6th
Semi 1		 DNF

 

 

 