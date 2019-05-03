Adventure Guy | Cabin Fever – and Motorcycle Maintenance

Cabin Fever – and Motorcycle Maintenance

By Chris “Adventure Guy” Vandelaar

Well, 14 false starts into the spring season and our area is only now beginning to show signs of actual riding weather. I like winter but southwestern Ontario has some all over the place temperatures that can leave us cold but without winter. Only light dustings of snow leaving white grass, ice and dirty grey snow banks to remind us that it’s not summer. It’s almost May.

“Blue Monday”…. The day that gave us permission to feel sorry for ourselves about the dank conditions around us has come and gone. The weather looks like riding weather but without your dickie and some heated gear for the candy types many of us older and partially broken riders will definitely wake up with stiff necks tomorrow if we go for any kind of meaningful rides in cold temperatures. Meaningful rides is what I intend to discuss after sharing the winter activities accomplished this year.

Cabin fever and motorcycle maintenance thrive on each other. Cabin fever has us wanting to ride and the closest thing we can get is to fire up the garage heater and go work on bikes for the necessary maintenance of the coming season. It is coming?… right?

It’s in winter that I begin planning and dreaming about riding season. There is only so much we can do at this time. Prep work in the garage which for me this season consisted of outfitting my wife’s recently acquired CB500x with some well-needed essentials for traveling. Essentials like a taller wind screen, crash bars so we can simply let it fall over when the time comes. Additional lighting up front both to see and be seen are a necessity for any traveling bike.

Out back, a set of panier racks so the new rear knobby Continental TKC80 tire can’t eat her luggage for dinner. Pannier racks I decided to build myself for reasons of both economics and weight savings.

Adding things to a bike does many things. Inevitably making it heavier which in turns makes a bike many other things yet again. Sluggish and potentially unstable to name two. Weight is the enemy. Adding up all the things on the bike can soon begin to make a significant difference.

My rule of scale is a pillion equals the maximum load. A pillion plus luggage is emergency situation only territory. It’s just not fun. Not for me. This isn’t a dig at anyone that enjoys loading up the partner and a house-load of gear for a ride…. It’s just not what I find fun. I like these machines for their engineering, performance and handling. They were not engineered to perform with full loads, they were engineered to run in the fun zone with a single rider and engineered to survive and still be safe with a pillion, fully loaded. Performance and handling once again, engineered in the fun zone for a lone rider. You get my point.

Alright, back to farkling.

The heaviest option we added to honey’s bike were the crash bars. Weighing in at 11lbs (according to the SW Motech website). The new pannier racks are another story. Because the back end of the bike is typically where we add our luggage, I am ultra-cautious here.

My good friend was loaded back-heavy which among other factors likely played a significant role in the crash he experienced. Being rear-heavy removes load from the front tire and, in turn, can reduce control and decrease steering stability.

For example; my KTM 990 if loaded only off the back becomes extremely wobbly in the front when carrying heavy loads. I came pretty close to a tank slapping moment on gravel last year on my first “loaded” ride, which I’ll talk about again in a bit. Now I’m working on someone else’s bike. My wife’s, to boot! She’s excellent at paying attention to machinery, she can identify anything out of the norm in the car. She is the same with her bikes. She pays an admirable amount of attention, but still, no chance I care to take on someone else’s bike.

Right, CB500x panniers.

Interestingly enough, I decided to manufacture these myself. I’m a bit crafty. I’ve been told one of my better qualities is not being useless. So, with inspiration from some already-on-the-market options that cost $400 and weigh about 13 pounds I decided to build some very light racks for this bike, myself. Goal weight, 4lbs.

I’ve been doing a lot of reading on luggage systems, specifically hard bags vs soft bags. Both have pros and cons.

Hard bags have security, which is great, but once you plant a big hard box on a shaky machine on shaky terrain, the bags, boxes actually will oscillate or vibrate. Oscillation means fatigue. Fatigue can lead to failure and therefore the choice of hard (heavy) bags results in the necessity of robust and therefore [again] heavy rack systems.

Soft luggage, on the other hand, not only weighs much less but can conform to the bike and the racks and acts, basically, like a big rubber damper and can actually help absorb vibration. Therefore, the only purpose the racking now serves is to tie the luggage to the bike and prevent said luggage from getting sucked into the tire, the suspension or chain. It can be much lighter!

I’m a self-diagnosed weight-o-phobic, I don’t like weight on my own bike and even more so with my wife’s. This is why I decided to fabricate the racks for this bike myself. A task I would happily pay to avoid but it seemed a reasonable task and a reasonable way to pass time over a dark and cold winter. Woot! Let’s build stuff!

With twenty dollars in metal tubing and a high quality tube bender borrowed from work, I set out to generate the lightest and most functional “soft luggage” racks ever seen on a CB500x.

I think I did it with a finished product weighing in at just over three pounds including paint! I was pretty happy about that! That’s at least a six pack! Success all around.

Other options include heated grips, hand guards, auxiliary power outlets, including a 2 amp USB port for GPS or phone, and a mount for a phone or GPS. Also included in the list of must haves, add-on lighting which is a story in itself (WARNING: opinion launcher will be fully engaged for the next paragraphs!).

I like good stuff. Look for good lights on any accessory website. Pricing is outrageous if not shameful.

Let’s take a modestly priced 2013 CB500x purchased in Canada for less than $4000…. $3900 to be precise. Looking for lights and finding average prices of $350+taxes….10% of the bike value. No doubt these are good lights… I’ll concede these may be the best lights in the world. I bet! The only problem is, I’m a cheap Dutchman. But any Dutchman will tell you, “we’re not cheap, we’re sensible.”

I can already hear you: “There are many cheaper options. $200 will buy you a just fine set.”

I don’t disagree. That bit of cake will for sure get you things that make light and have a weight similar to the $400 set but still weigh a lot, most often having cast aluminum casings and glass lenses. These things used to be a bonus but now with LED lighting and better plastics for lenses, I’ll say added weight that is no longer needed.

I decided to look at my favourite source of consumption, Ali Express, where I found, as bright as Dante’s Inferno, LED accessory lights for $13 a pair! As a wise man once told me, it’s crucial to have at least one cheap item in the mail from Ali Express at all times.

I bought two sets which in my mind equates on a motorcycle to three sets since we lose one light at a time in falls, crashes or fails. For $26, I can accommodate the cheap plastic casing. On this bike the crash bars created a simple and perfect hiding place for the cheap light to be hidden, tucked away and covered on almost all sides.

The $400 Denali lights sure are nice, though, and will probably last way longer than they will remain stylish. The Piaa’s on my old beemer are not this bright and I know they were in the $200 range when purchased. Bulbs cost $30 each from the manufacturer (but I found similar at a home improvement store and recycled the lenses from the old set for $3). They work wonderfully and are many years old.

If the high end stuff is in your budget then great, but on a bike that’s going to get dirty and fall over camping, I thought the $350 difference might be worth a shot. That’s a lot of camping, firewood and beverages.

In the spirit of riding season preparation, I looked closely at all my options for preparing my own bike for the season. My 2012 KTM 990 Adventure was purchased with the understanding that this new-to-me life partner came with some baggage. It requires some specific mechanical and maybe even spiritual (if you believe in gremlins) maintenance.

My background is in tool and die. I’ve spent the last several years in a relatively technical environment. I still get my hands dirty on [rare] occasion too. I won’t get into details but I can’t help but think that if there’s someone other than a trained KTM or motorcycle tech that should consider adjusting valves on this lovely beast, I might qualify. Even still, I decided to leave it to a professional for its first major service.

The ability to review all KTM tech docs, computer hook-up and specialty tools, it makes sense to trust the systems of the multi-national juggernaut that is KTM. A trusted and recently once again Dakar-proven brand. Take the hit, pay the bucks, and just ride the bike and not obsess over it. Sounds reasonable to me. I won’t tell you the cost.

Okay, bikes are in check and riding season is here…. aaaalmost.

Cabin fever is in full effect. I long for the warm day when I can ride without worrying about getting a stiff neck. Don’t get me wrong, I had my share of early season rides already. Anything above 10 degrees C and I’d sneak out for a quick run up and down the road. It’s good for the bike to get out and breathe, and it’s good for the soul to see those driving by pointing in surprise when they see a motorcycle. You can read their lips, “m-o-t-o-r-c-y-c-l-e-!” as they point.

During hibernation I begin thinking what is needed for a trip. A quick Google search will return all kinds of epic journeys which those of us with jobs, commitments, and limited budgets consider to be out of range. They’re not if you commit yourself, which to most of us would mean a life of poverty outside of your travels. Not yet something I’m willing or able to do.

My adventures need to be more subdued, more reasonable, more local than the continental divide, Alaska, Russia, Africa or the Middle East….. Ushuaia, the southern most tip of South America. Nope. More like mid-southwestern Ontario for most of the journeys this year. Which, if sights are set too high, might seem like it’s not worthwhile. Or is it?

What do you need for a good trip? What does a good trip have to be?

When talking adventure riding, I look to those that perhaps inspired me. Those who have shared their stories and journeys or those that have shared their pictures in a moment of any adventure or ride behind which we have no idea of what led to this moment or what followed.

What is an adventure ride?

This is a deep question that has more than one answer. An answer which can depend equally on your departure as it can the more obvious and more asked question of what is the destination? Insert cliché here: It’s not the destination it’s the journey .

Well, forgive me if I rewrite this cliché and say it’s not just the destination or the journey but also the adventurer’s viewpoint of the destinations. Where are you going? It depends on your destination, but I can tell you what it means to me.

A friend who shares the interest sent me a text. It said, “What would your thoughts be on a bike camping night next weekend? (inner thought: Yes!) Leaving Saturday at lunch time and returning before lunch on Sunday.” My schedule was free, I responded, “I’m in.”

He booked a sight for one night in a provincial park, 88km away as the crow flies. It had been a while since I bike camped and was excited to pack up the new-to-me-at-the-time KTM 990. This was the trip that I discovered the importance of loading this bike as evenly as possible. Equipped with Hepco Becker panniers and beefy luggage racks (hard bags previously discussed) and a flat tail rack out behind the pillion seat. Loading this new bike would be an adventure of its own! The day was Sunday. I had five full days to pack.

We rode 160km over the afternoon down as many gravel roads as we could find. The site was only 88km away. We got to the campsite, set up my hammock tent, Dude set up his tent. Great to have a dude with a tent, bummer of hammock tenting is that there’s no additional room for your stuff. I mooch tent space on every trip when I use a hammock. Thus far everyone has been accommodating.

Once the tents were set up, I started a fire with some gasoline and dirty motor oil from the bikes and we proceeded to get completely smashed off our faces.

No, we didn’t do any of that. We started a fire using a fire starter block. Sure, I was a boy scout and sure I could start a fire with a shoelace but dollar store fire starters are worth every dollar. We did drink a couple beers while we cooked an amazing one-pot stew, hung out by the fire, slept under the stars, and managed a bacon and eggs breakfast over the fire the following morning. We were surrounded by nature, other campers, and we were on our bikes away from home…. but less than an hour from it.

We packed up and headed out again for another epic 88km adventure. We spent four hours getting home and explored some roads along rivers and streams that I had never seen before. Beautiful scenery, great roads and some quality time with a good friend. THE BIKE, I’m not going to get all mushy. The roads we took were found through our local Dual Sport Club — the ODSC (Ontario Dual Sport Club) — where my friend downloaded the maps and we picked and chose our own adventure to burn up a good part of the day riding roads we would not otherwise see. Sweeping roads along rivers, amazing real estate. You never know what you’ll see down a quiet little road.

If your life affords you epic adventure then you are fortunate. For those of who can only get away on one great trip per year, taking two days at a time on reasonable budget trips somewhere close by is a great option.

Look up your local Dual Sport Club to gain access to GPS routes and find people to ride with. Ride until your ass hurts, set up all your great camping gear, even if it’s only a few miles from home. Get out, ride, camp, eat, laugh, drink, sleep, ride, repeat.