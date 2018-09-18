‘Adventure Guy’ Makes a Purchase and Goes for Ride

‘Adventure Guy’ Makes a Purchase and Goes for Ride

By Chris ‘Adventure Guy’ Vandelaar

Purchased: 2012 KTM 990 Adventure

Price: $10500

NB: The following is a creative interpretation of adventure motorcycle riding. At all times Mother Nature is

observed, respected, and considered. No laws or speed limits are broken and all paths and roads used

are either public or accessed with permission of owners. At all times, other and more vulnerable path

users are respected and given space and right of way.

I’ve finally made my purchase — a 2012 KTM 990. Extras include: Paniers, tall windscreen, upgraded bash plate, heated grips, auxiliary outlets, rear luggage rack and lots more piddly stuff. The previous owner

gave me the impression he was careful with things when he produced the bike’s entire history when I

showed up.

A year ago, I began my search. Without the budget to simply buy a bunch of bikes, I was limited to a single choice. I decided I wanted the focus of this bike to be off-road enjoyment with an all-in-one machine that could go anywhere. Will I go everywhere? Likely not, but having the option sits well with my soul.

Based on my list of important factors, the KTM 990 showed as the perfect choice — the latest model made in this run of machines, before the conversion to the 1090 and eventual growth of higher displacement twins, like the 1190 and 1290. My bike, the sub-1-litre 990, with a weight of 460lbs, 113hp and 74 torque, the power-to-weight ratio, in its own category. Do I need this much power and torque off road? No, but it sure is fun when we do get to use it.

My search was long and arduous with multiple alerts for multiple bikes set up on a few of the most common used bike forums. The bike I purchased showed up with only 12,000 km…. barely broken in.

This bike had been only road ridden for two long trips, and the rest, a bit of around town in the city of

Toronto.

After a quick stop to view this machine on my way through Toronto in early August, it was clear this

bike was loved and never abused — meticulously clean, on its center stand in a tiled garage. It started

immediately and ran like a KTM…. a bit noisy to start, and a little less noisy once the oil was up to operating pressure. I left the machine and continued on my way north. A week went by and I made an offer. After a bit of negotiation, we agreed on the purchase price.

I picked the bike up a few days later with the use of a friend’s pickup truck. Traveling with another friend. Woohoo…road trip! We traveled a couple hours down the highway to Toronto to collect the machine. Beginning on a Wednesday evening after work, our “two dudes” adventure road trip included some incredible events such as rest stop bathroom breaks, Burger King hamburgers and some long overdue one-on-one time with one of my best, long-time friends.

I ran it through all the gears to ensure the transmission wasn’t going to surprise me. I popped a bit of a wheelie (down the road) to test the throttle body response. It was good. The bike was everything the seller said it would be. We completed the necessary paperwork, loaded it up and strapped it down. Back to the 407 on our way home. Yes, I will, from now on, always take the 407 and pay the money to avoid Toronto traffic…. Suck my money, not my will to live!

We got home late and unloaded the bike and parked it in the garage. With insurance arranged before pick up the previous day, I awoke in the morning with the intention of getting it on the road that day. I threw an old, almost registered plate on the bike and rode off to work where I had arranged a few hours off during the day to take it for safety and registration.

The first ride, pre-rush hour traffic. A 3.5km, stop-and-go trek to a parking lot. Hardly a test, but none-the-less, we were getting to know each other.

Second ride, another 5km in-city adventure to my mechanic. I had previously arranged to get the safety done while I waited so I could take it immediately for registration once the safety was completed.

I bought the bike unsafetied. I’m confident to do so as there aren’t too many hard-to-find things that would prevent safety. The mechanic, a guy I’ve known since high school machine shop class, took the bike in and

grabbed his clipboard. “Year?,” he asked. 2012, I said. “Holy shit!” he came back with. “It’s so clean, I thought it was a 2017!” Nope, I said with a big grin like some clever, proud, stupid, little prick. He laughed and took the rest of my details before checking the bike over and finally taking it for a road test.

He returned with a big smile on his face, loving the bike. “That bike flicks around like a motocross bike,” he exclaimed. I welcomed that. It was good to hear it from a veteran of motorcycles. That’s what I suspected and thought, but it was still nice to hear.

“PLEASE HAVE ALL YOUR PAPERS FILLED OUT AHEAD OF TIME”

After the safety, I putted on along to the Services Ontario office. A place with so many signs, you don’t

even notice them. They’re tough to see until you’ve been in line for a while. “PLEASE HAVE ALL YOUR

PAPERS FILLED OUT AHEAD OF TIME,” one read. Oh, crumpet. I looked for a pen…. Not one in sight. Not even at the counters. This didn’t disappoint me. A few more people had gathered in the queue behind

me. I didn’t want to get off line. I borrowed a pen from the fine gentleman in front of me. A dealer. I thought he’d have a pen, but he didn’t. He was kind enough to run to his car and get one if I held his spot in line. Something I would have done even if the pen wasn’t for me.

I filled out the paperwork on my helmet. Name: Homer Simpson, the penmanship might imply, but no, I used my own name. I got all the paper work done just in time. Like always, the person at the counter was very efficient and patient.

You could sense the frustration of day in, day out with folks who only do this once every few years. Recently, a little more often than that for me, but still there are things I missed. No worries, got it all done. Ownership, old plate re-registered with a shiny new date sticker.

I put the new sticker on my shiny new bike and headed on back to work, this time with a bit more juice. I had registration and a good plate. No more heat score. Like a dude on a super-clean wannabe rally bike is a heat score…. Probably going to Starbucks for a latte. With his upright, fine posture, seating position and total lack of anything with sculls on it. Angelic white and Dutch kid orange, inconspicuously flopping the throttle from stoplight to stoplight. Dragon unleashed.

It was clear from my first, registered, right-hand turn out of the services office parking lot, with a light

twist of the throttle, the rear tire barked and slid a bit before firming up grip on the flat surface of the tarmac. As the bike stood straight, again a little whip of the wrist and the rear end sank and I was within

reasonable distance of the car that had just driven by me before I turned out onto the road. About 1.5

seconds. This bike will get up and go. I couldn’t wait to get it somewhere to justify the “Braaaaap!”

tattoo on my right wrist. Just kidding. I don’t have one of those, but I think their pretty boss.

I continued on my way back to work having as much fun as I could within the limits-ish of the law. Sure,

this is no super bike, but it is a 1-litre bike. Whatever your style, it’s unlikely that the bike you chose has

only increased displacement for the sole purpose of a label or God forbid, noise.

As a person that appreciates function over form, I hope that the bike you choose not only uses all the gas it burns to make power but also turns your gears every time you ride it.

I like quotes. A favoroite of mine: “A design is not finished when there’s nothing left to add. A design is finished when there is nothing left to take away.” To me, this includes power. An engine’s potential should be harnessed to a known limit, then dialed back a bit for the sake of reliability. See BMW R engines! Driving around on a grenade with the pin half pulled, a bike that’s super-tuned, is fun within pushing distance of a trailer or truck, but for me, I need a machine that will always go. This is the reason I bought a model end, stock as possible KTM 990.

These bike are getting old, and buying one from the used market means you inherit all that the previous

owner had done to the bike, right or wrong. The complicated nature of these bikes attracts people that

like to do their own work. They like it. This is all fine except, they might not be good at it, but they like it.

My bike, mechanically, is bone stock and only dealer serviced. As I begin my relationship with this new

bike, sure, I’ll be doing my own work. Sure, I like it. I like it when it’s on my own schedule and timeline. I

don’t want to be stranded because someone though nail polish was just like Locktite. Or worse, silicone!

Silicone and duct tape are my naughty list. Hard yes, both have their place. Hard no, not on my machinery! Except in emergencies, of course. Silicone greases are accepted. As I was saying, you’re getting every stripped bolt, visible or not, during your short inspection of buying a used bike. I was more than willing to forego aftermarket exhausts and “Custom” mapped ECU’s for the peace of mind that this bike was still in it’s “as engineered” state. Is it perfect? No. Will I be able to keep an eye out on everything that happens to this bike? Yes. I don’t like surprises.

“A design is not finished when there’s nothing left to add. A design is finished when there is nothing left to take away.”

Okay, Thursday evening – busy, Friday after work – not riding a motorcycle. Saturday – time for a first ride. I threw on my gear and headed to the most local bit of slightly-more-challenging-than-straight, gravel

roads I know around here. An old service road with a “Not Maintained” signed at each end which crosses

and old rail bed and is surrounded by some great gravel roads with some good turns, hills and scenery.

Even a water crossing if you’re “feelin’ it.” Not on the first ride. I’m still nervous. I just love it in the country.

In town, this bike was starting to let me know how it was going to be. Tall stance and light throttle response, like, I mean, almost digital on – off, told me immediately that I was in for a ride. As on my trip from getting the bike registered, I rode calmly out of town. Once at the city limits, I ducked off the main roads and tested a few things on this new machine…launch sequence initiated.

As my speed increased, so did the comfort of the bike. On pavement, the bike is less stable than some others I’ve ridden, but that’s not why I bought this bike. Once I got to gravel, it was clear what the hype was about.

This bike rode itself down gravel roads. A couple long swooping turns to figure out what I needed to do to stay planted on these marbles of gravel…. SLOW DOWN! This bike wants to go, but, like any other bike,

a slight lean on gravel causes under-steer. Add some throttle to settle that out and then shift my weight

inward of the turn to balance against the outward force of the turn, a duty normally shared with suspension on pavement. Keeping the bike upright through the turn, minimising the effects of the bike’s sliding and most effectively using its grip patches and steering. The suspension’s only duty now is keeping those tires pressing down on to the ground to capture every bit of grip possible, as the tires rolled across the loose gravel. Relationship goal established…. Trust. The engineers and technicians behind this machine have done an excellent job, so far.

Nimble across hardened dried ruts – As I ducked off Highway 3 onto some gravel with a railway crossing, I took advantage of the speed limit and hit the crossing like it wasn’t even there. It was a pretty tame crossing, but still, the bike barely bumped going over it.

I approached the first cross road at an S-turn that used to be used for an old railway crossing which was now an abandoned rail bed that I’d get to later. I took a right onto what has become a poorly maintained road with a few odd, water filled, spinout holes from ATV riders doing donuts in a big puddle with the sole purpose of making it deeper.

Effectively fish-tailing the dirt out of the holes as they crank the bars, hit the throttle and literally spray the mud out of the hole in a circular fashion like a mixer bowl out of control empties its contents onto the counter and floor. Sink hole! My preference these days is to go around these.

The majority of this “road” was just poorly maintained, muddy, clay road, easily rutted and very sloppy if a bit wet. Today wasn’t wet. It was dry, so the “road” was firm, but rutted. With the tires that came with the bike, some Pirelli Scorpion MT90s. A 70/30 tire, (70% on road, 30% off road) which always makes me laugh since off road is off road, 30% effective isn’t even a measure! I cruised down the road in second gear, standing on my pegs in “tiger position” and crossing over smaller ruts to avoid the larger, deeper ones.

This bike is light and nimble for an adventure bike. It’s no 250, that’s for sure, but the lower center of gravity was apparent making the bike quick moving from side to side. I continued to the end of the two [country] block road.

At the end, I took a left down some nice gravel then onto a paved patch, passed a picturesque private golf club on my left, and beyond to where the pavement ends back into gravel for a hard gravel left sweeper down a hill into a creek valley where an old steel bridge of age, crossed the creek. Not too many bridges left like this one. I love steel bridges — brutal and to the point. Likely ordered out of a Dominion Bridge Catalogue. Essentially, municipalities could order standard bridges in a kit based on length and load specification. This simplified the process of adding bridges in remote locations. If you see one of these bridges, it is very likely that, with a bit of exploration, you’ll find the name tag and date. Nerd alert!

Below, to the right of the bridge, an optional water crossing across the creek about 14” deep. I chose

not to do this or take the bridge as the fun road soon ends on the other side. Instead, I kept left up the

gravel hill past some stately dwellings and horse farms.

I continued to zig zag my way back to the end of the service road that just dumped me out into the beautiful countryside. I rode it in reverse, this time passing a couple kids on their small dirt bikes. They paused and watched my big adventure bike go by. We shared an enthusiastic wave as I rolled by. I remember those days when a big dual sport would come over and ride the jumps we built in a nearby vacant commercial lot near my house.

I recall being mesmerized by an adult on a road-legal dirt bike. Just awesome, I thought. Having the ability to ride the roads to the next fun place, instead of sneaking through the parks with the occasional road between parks. Although the odd futile [for the] police chase did get the blood flowing. No way they would catch us.

I got back to my starting point, a cross in the road. I stopped in a little open patch and drove over a log

or two. Logs placed for this specific purpose. Probably left by the kids on their motocross bikes. Again, I

reminisced. I’ve left the efforts of many a stunt apparatus or race track in the forests near my house as a

kid. I continued my exploration of the new machine. I hit a couple small logs. The 21-inch front wheel

was doing its thing. This is what it’s for. A relieved compression rate of the front suspension over bumps

while maintaining a larger grip patch due to its larger diameter. Merrily, this big twin rolled along, still

happy, I thought.

From here, I headed east on the old rail bed that had been filled with quarry gravel, some of it the size of

tennis balls if not baseballs. Rocks large enough that when you’re on top of one and it tips over, it shifts

the front or rear of your bike a good few inches to either side. Hopefully, not both in opposite directions!

I took this road and saw more evidence of these ambitious kids, grown up or not. Right beside the rail

bed was carved a nice set of rolling jumps full of knobby tracks. I was tempted, but again, likely not best

to be jumping the bike on its first ride. But wait, I’m an adventure rider! I ducked left to the rollers and

was quickly reminded of how physics works differently on a heavier bike.

My first attempt at a jump was likely similar to a turtle taking a running jump. My front wheel hit the ground before my back wheel left the jump. Thud. I hoped no one saw that. A bit more throttle and the next jump actually got me into the air with a smooth landing on the other side, but, again the weight of the bike showing me who was boss when the front wheel sank pointing slightly left causing a momentary loss of balance because my weight was too far forward. Still getting used to it. Again, I’d hoped no one saw that. Graceful, it was not, but I got the bike airborne on its first ride. There will be plenty of time to get better at this.

I got back onto the rail bed and left the rollers for another day. I continued on the rail bed, at times the quarry rocks proving to be very soft, causing the bike to sink and lurch from side to side. More throttle took care of this. I was standing so the increase in speed allowed the bike to dance under me, the terrain moving the bike around and momentum keeping it on track. I know its just our first date, but I’m in love.

I crossed a small gravel road or lane and continued to another old steel bridge. I had no idea where I was

until it hit me. The bridge was closed at the mid-way point. I recognized this location. I had seen it many

times from a different angle. It was the tall rail bridge in St. Thomas that crosses Sunset Drive on the way

to Port Stanley.

I stopped, took a few pics, and turned around heading back to the last cross road. I took a left and headed back to paved roads. Running out of time, I decided to head for home. A successful first ride on this beast of a machine.

As I headed back on paved roads with a newfound knowledge and confidence in the bike, I was really able to explore the throttle and transmission. The long powerful rev range on this bike makes it super fun and actually quite easy to ride, once respect was provided to the twitchy throttle. In an effort to practice my throttle control, it was clear that I needed a detour to find ice cream.

In conclusion, my search for an adventure bike has left me with a bike that I love. I’m looking forward to

getting out more often and not being bound by pavement. This weekend, a one-day camping trip using a

gravel GPS route found on www.graveltravel.ca. A ride, beers, campfire, hammock tent sleep near a lake,

breakfast over a fire and more riding. It should be great fun.