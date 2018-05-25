All Our ‘2-Minute Drill’ Interviews from Friday in Calgary

By Billy Rainford

We grabbed a bunch of the riders and team members for some Facebook Live video interviews today on the eve of the 2018 Rockstar Triple Crown Motocross Tour at Wild Rose MX in Calgary, Alberta. Here they all are for you to watch, in case you missed them earlier.

Davey Fraser and Keylan Meston

Steve Simms, Josh Cox, and Risi George

Colton Facciotti and Justin Petker

Hayden Halstead and Jess Pettis

Cade Clason and Josh Osby

Mike Alessi

Dillan Epstein