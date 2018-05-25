All Our ‘2-Minute Drill’ Interviews from Friday in Calgary
By Billy Rainford
We grabbed a bunch of the riders and team members for some Facebook Live video interviews today on the eve of the 2018 Rockstar Triple Crown Motocross Tour at Wild Rose MX in Calgary, Alberta. Here they all are for you to watch, in case you missed them earlier.
Davey Fraser and Keylan Meston
Steve Simms, Josh Cox, and Risi George
Colton Facciotti and Justin Petker
Hayden Halstead and Jess Pettis
Cade Clason and Josh Osby
Mike Alessi
Dillan Epstein