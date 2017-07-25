AMO/MMRS National MX Championship at Madoc | Everything You Need to Know

The LARGEST Amateur National in Canada – AMO/MMRS NATIONAL MOTOCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP Aug. 25-27, 2017

OVER 750 ENTRIES IN 2016 AND LOOKING TO MAKE IT BIGGER FOR 2017

Everything you need to know

The 7th annual AMO/MMRS National takes place Aug. 25 – Aug 27, 2017, at the Madoc track. The action will start on Friday with practice until 3:00 pm followed by 1st moto (3:30 pm) for Open Junior, and more. Racing will continue on Saturday & Sunday. It will be a 3 moto format. Details of the schedule are listed below. Motos will run 10 – 15 minutes for the Amateurs, 20 minutes for the Pros. There will be payout and amateur support for the Pro and Intermediate classes and will be based on overall finish except for the Cash Class which will be per moto. There will be a guaranteed payout based on past attendance and on a minimum number of 15 entries per class. Payout and rider support will increase if there are increased class entries. The Cash Class will receive 1st -15th, and all other pay classes 1st – 10th.

Additional awards:

– 2nd Moto Holeshot Awards for all classes $50 per.(Cash Class all three motos $50 per)

– $500 Honda Sportsman Award – The Red Rider that shows great sportsmanship and skill

– $1000 KTM Parts Credit to the highest points earned by KTM rider (3 classes only)

GPF Rebound Award for 85 7-11, 12-16, and Supermini (info to come)

Different Breed Award (Info to come)

KTM Amateur Rig Support (Info to come)

Motovan BLKRDR Award

and much much more to come as we get closer!!

Madoc track, 35 Cooper Rd., Madoc, Ont K0K 2K0

– lap times are approx. 3 minutes

– the soil is a mix of clay/topsoil

Scoring:

– electronic scoring with My Laps Transponders

– all racers must use a transponder

– lap times will be available at the scoring trailer ( finish line)

– live timing throughout the event http://www.tracksideresults.com/mmrs/liveresults.asp

Race Entry:

PAYOUT CLASSES: Cash Class, Open Int., 250 Int., Ladies A/Pro, Vet 25 Int/Pro, Vet 45, Youth 14-24 Int/Pro, Vet 35+

$70 per class

ALL OTHERS:

$55 per class

NO CHARGE: MX Legends and MX Tykes

Practice Fee, Friday, Aug. 26 9:00 am. – 3:00 pm

$25

Gate Entry:

Weekend pass $20 per person, $15 children 6-12, under 6 no charge

Sunday only $10 per person, children under 6 no charge

Camping:

$25 for the weekend/vehicle

PLEASE NOTE THAT GATE, CAMPING AND FRIDAY PRACTICE FEES WILL BE PAID AT THE GATE. THERE WILL NOT BE DEBIT AT THE GATE, SO YOU WILL NEED TO HAVE CASH.

Day Pass / Membership

– AMO Members earn points for Atlas Brace Series and National. Non-Members only earn points for National

Transponders:

$20 rental/event

– deposit of $250 for each transponder & bracket, credit card or cash. Will be refunded in full upon return of transponder and bracket

Event Announcing: Simulcast on 87.1 FM

Vendor Areas are for pre-approved vendors only. No other parking will be allowed in that area.

Restricted Areas: No admittance to restricted areas of the race track. Spectators must remain behind the barriers and absolutely no crossing of the track is allowed. Only pre-registered video/photographers are allowed in the restricted areas.

Parking: Fire /safety lanes must be maintained. We must be able to get emergency vehicles throughout the pit area in the event of an emergency.

Fires: Due to fire/insurance regulations at this property, absolutely no fires or fireworks are allowed.

No hydro hook up

Registration: The registration area is located at the finish line in the white trailer. Registration will be held Thurs. Aug 24 from 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm Fri. Aug 25 from 8:00 am – 3:00 pm Sat. Aug 26 from 6:30 am – 8:00 am (For classes that don’t race Friday afternoon)

Food: Breakfast, lunch, and dinner are available at the white canteen building located at the north end of the vendor area. Hours of operation will be Thurs.-Sunday 7 am- 6 pm Please support the Madoc Fairboard’s food service.

A Sat. night dinner special will be available at the canteen. A full dinner of lasagna, caesar salad and dinner roll for only $10

Dinner will be served between 4:00 – 6:00 pm and you can reserve your dinner any time on Sat.

Pit Vehicles: No pit vehicles/bikes allowed.

Speed Limit: The speed limit on the grounds is 5 mph. This includes bikes traveling to and from the start/finish area, as well as vehicles entering and leaving the grounds. SAFETY IS OUR MAIN CONCERN – LOTS OF CHILDREN, PEDESTRIANS TO BE AWARE OF – PLEASE SLOW DOWN.

Vendors: All vending on our grounds is by pre-approval only. Vendors have everything from parts to clothing to food. Check them out on concession row. Anyone interested in displaying and selling goods at the event should contact info@mmrs.ca

Gate Closing Times: The main gates close at 11:00 pm Thurs. – Sunday. Make sure if you leave and plan to return that you do so prior to 11:00 pm or you will not be able to get in.

Noise / Music: Quiet hours are expected each evening at 11:00 pm Generators and music must be turned off. Be courteous to your neighbor. Please keep your language and loud conversations in check.

Waste Oil & Antifreeze: All waste oil and antifreeze must be taken with you. Please do not dump oil or antifreeze on the ground.

Garbage: There is a bin located at the entrance. You make dispose of garbage there at any time. We will also have garbage pickup daily at approx. 6:00 pm If you would like to leave you bagged garbage near the roadway at your pit area, our staff will be traveling around the pits to collect. When leaving at the end of your weekend, please take your garbage to the bin.

Bathroom / Showers: There are port-a-potties located throughout the pit/spectator areas. We will also have bathrooms/showers open in the arena at the following times. Friday 5-10 pm, Sat. 7-9am, 5-10 pm, Sun. 7-9 am.

Water: A water hose is available to fill barrels and holding tanks. Fill up for holding tanks on motorhomes, trailers, etc. will be available – more details to follow.

Pets are to be leashed at all times. It is the responsibility of each pet owner to clean up after their pet.

ABSOLUTELY NO PIT BIKES, GOLF CARTS, MOTORCYCLES ARE TO LEAVE THE GROUNDS. ANYONE TRAVELING TO MADOC MUST DO SO IN A LICENSED VEHICLE OR ON FOOT.