Team and Rider Announcements, New Hosts and TV Schedule for Highly-Contested Season

ELLENTON, Fla., (January 3, 2018) – AMSOIL Arenacross announced today the factory-supported professional race teams contesting the 2018 AMSOIL Arenacross championship, which opens Saturday, January 6 at the Wright State University Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio.

AMSOIL Arenacross, the most intense indoor professional motorcycle racing on the planet, features the most promising and technically-skilled riders on two wheels competing on man-made dirt battlegrounds inside the country’s most well-known arenas.

Introducing the teams supporting AMSOIL Arenacross in 2018:

Team Babbitt’s/Monster Energy/Kawasaki

Team Manager: Denny Bartz

Riders: Gavin Faith, Jacob Hayes

Team Babbitt’s is ready to compete for another AMSOIL Arenacross title in 2018 with Iowa’s Gavin Faith leading the charge alongside teammate Jacob Hayes in a talented two-rider lineup. Faith returns to the team for a third season, chasing three consecutive championships, and is sure to face a challenge from North Carolina’s Hayes, who has narrowly missed out on the title and will definitely be a fixture at the front of the field competing for the 250AX Class championship.

Rockford Fosgate/TiLUBE Honda

Team Manager: David Eller

Riders: Jace Owen, Chris Blose, Heath Harrison and Jared Lesher

Jace Owen returns for his third full season of AMSOIL Arenacross more motivated than ever to capture the elusive championship after the Illinois native finished second in 2017. Arizona’s Chris Blose also looks to the 2018 season to build off of last year’s third place finish and become a championship contender. The team is also joined by two promising young talents, Heath Harrison out of Alabama and Jared Lesher out of Georgia, who are coming off of 2017 with a fifth in the AX Lites East Class and a third in the AX Lites West Class, respectively.

Georgia Practice Facility/Babbitt’s Online/MMCR/Monster Energy Kawasaki

Team Manager: Josh Woods

Riders: Isaac Teasdale, Richard Jackson

The two-rider lineup aligned with Team Babbitt’s will consist of North Carolina naive Isaac Teasdale alongside Oklahoma’s Richard Jackson under longtime riding coach and mentor Josh Woods, owner of the Georgia Practice Facility (GPF). Teasdale returns to the AX Lites East Class after a third-place finish in 2017 while Jackson will compete in the AX Lites West Class.

WCMC Woodstock KTM

Team Manager: Kurt Jennison

Riders: Daniel Herrlein, Cody Vanbuskirk, Hunter Sayles

The WCMC Woodstock KTM team returns in 2018 with three of the most promising young talents, Daniel Herrlein, Cody VanBuskirk and Hunter Sayles. Ohio’s Herrlein finished fourth last season in the 250AX Class while Illinois’ VanBuskirk was seventh in the 250AX Class and Wisconsin’s Sayles finished second in the AX Lites West Class.

Sportland 2/TZR Kawasaki

Team Manager: Tom Zont

Riders: Travis Sewell, Shane Sewell, Justin Wolf

Indiana’s Travis Sewell will return in 2018 after earning a fifth in the 250AX Class last year. Travis is joined on the team by his brother Shane Sewell as the only brothers competing in the chase for a 250AX Class title, alongside Wisconsin’s Justin Wolf who will make his full-time AMSOIL Arenacross debut in 2018.

Team DirtBike Mike

Team Manager: Mike Lambert

Rider: Zach Butkiewicz, Justin Hernandez, Douglas Manhire, Kieran Doherty

Team DirtBike Mike will field four riders under the guidance of Mike Lambert, each of whom – New Jersey’s Zach Butkiewicz, Texas’ Justin Hernandez, California’s Douglas Manhire and Canada’s Kieran Doherty – plans to chase an AX Lites Class championship.

Custom Power Sports/Kawasaki/TiLUBE Racing

Team Manager: Randy Bellaw

Riders: Ezra Hastings, Jake McKinney, Lane Staley, Christian Telker

Jake McKinney returns to the Custom Power Sports team, joining Ohio’s Lane Staley and Indiana’s Ezra Hastings who will be making their professional AMSOIL Arenacross debut in 2018. Christian Telker will also join the team and contest the AX Lites East Class championship.

Team Faith/FLY Racing/ Atlas/ Pirelli/ MX Tech KTM

Team Manager: Brian O’Rourke

Riders: Dawson Newby, Dylan Rouse

Colorado’s Dawson Newby returns to contest his sophomore season in the AX Lites West Class for Team Faith along with Kentucky native Dylan Rouse in the AX Lites East Class.

Joplin Racing

Team Manager: Heather Joplin

Riders: Parker Fleming, Hunter Hilton

Parker Fleming returns with Joplin Racing to contest the AX Lites West Class after the Texas rider finished seventh in 2017. Louisiana’s Hunter Hilton joins the team and looks to improve upon last year’s fifth overall in the AX Lites West Class.

Team Carey

Team Manager: Mike Carey

Riders: Tanner Ward, Mason Kerr

Iowa’s Mason Kerr returns to the AX Lites West Class with Team Carey for 2018, alongside Canada’s Tanner Ward who will make his AMSOIL Arenaross debut.

Motosport Hillsboro

Rider: Gared Steinke

Thanks to his fun-loving personality and hard-nosed race ethic, Gared Steinke has become one of AMSOIL Arenacross’ most beloved riders. After finishing sixth overall in the 250AX Class last season, the California native returns to racing with the support of Motosport Hillsboro.

Also in 2018 is a new team of announcers who will be highlighting the action. Jody Donnelly of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Florida resident Andrea Ocampo will be joining AMSOIL Arenacross. Donnelly has traveled the world as a Monster Jam host and is a lifelong BMX enthusiast. Ocampo has worked with several professional sports franchises in hosting and reporting.

For the fifth consecutive year, AMSOIL Arenacross will continue to be broadcast on FS1 beginning January 14 and one week following each live event for 12 rounds of intense bar-to-bar racing action. (check local listings).

2018 FOX AMSOIL Arenacross Television Schedule (all times Eastern and subject to change):

Jan. 14 – Dayton, Ohio (4:00 PM, FS1)

Jan. 21 – Worcester, Massachusetts (2:00 PM, FS1)

Feb. 4 – Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania (2:30 PM, FS1)

Feb. 11 – Greensboro, North Carolina (12:30 AM, FS1)

Feb. 25 – Madison, Wisconsin (9:30 PM, FS1)

March 4 – Florence, South Carolina (11:30 AM, FS1)

April 1 – Denver, Colorado (5:00 PM, FS1)

April 7 – Nampa, Idaho (1:00 PM, FS1)

April 15 – Wichita, Kansas (1:30 PM, FS1)

April 29 – Portland, Oregon (2:30 PM, FS1)

May 12 – Reno, Nevada (2:30 PM, FS1)

May 19 – Las Vegas, Nevada (11:00 AM, FS1)