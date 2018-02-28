Another Look at Round 1 of the Rockstar Triple Crown Series

By Billy Rainford

Photos by John Meaney (@meandawg15)

John Meaney was in Abbotsford, BC last weekend to capture the action from round 1 of the Rockstar Triple Crown Series. The track was wet and the racing may have been a little slower than we’re used to, but let’s take a look at how it all ended up, through the lens of @meandawg15.

250 Class

450 Class

What a night! Here are a few more shots showing just how rough it was.