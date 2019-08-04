Audio of Treadwell, Johnson, and Dowd on Moto Central Live

By Billy Rainford

I’ve been asked by a few people to post the audio tracks of the ‘Moto Central Live Show Presented by Sneaky Weasel Beer’ up so that they can be listened to while doing other things.

Well, we’ve listened and here’s the audio from the latest show at Deschambault where Mike Treadwell, Keith Johnson, and John Dowd tell stories from their long history in the sport with Mathieu Gervais and me.

It’s hard to believe these guys raced against David Bailey, Bob Hannah, JMB, Ross Pederson, Jeremy McGrath, Ricky Carmichael, James Stewart, and Ryan Villopoto! Their careers have spanned an incredible range.

This is the Soudcloud file and it should be up on iTunes soon.