$ave on a Ticket, Get a Chance to Win a Learning Curves Rider Training Course | Toronto Spring MC Show

For a limited time, purchase a show ticket and save $3.00 off adult admission. That’s $15 with no handling fee or taxes! You will be automatically entered in the Learning Curves rider training course draw and the Brown’s Harley-Davidson $25 gift card draw!

One lucky person wins a Learning Curves Rider Training Course. Your options include: Earn an ‘M2’ (bike and gear can be provided) or ‘M’ (use your bike and gear), or a ‘Get Your Feet Wet’ (no licensing, bike and gear provided).

The second lucky person wins a $25 gift card, redeemable in store at Brown’s Harley-Davidson

Purchase your show tickets from now until April 5th and you will be entered for your chance to win!

Tickets are on special for $3.00 off adult admission when you purchase online! Use promo code 2019E and Get Your Tickets here!

Check our website on April 9th for the announcement of the winner here

The Spring Motorcycle Show presented by Riders Plus Insurance

We are the Show ‘Built for Motorcyclists by Motorcyclists!’

Let’s get ready to RIDE!

Peter Derry,

Show Manager

Toronto International Spring Motorcycle Show

April 6 – 7, 2019

International Centre – Toronto