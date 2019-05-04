Barrie Arenacross | Qualifying Photos
By Billy Rainford
We’re here in Barrie, ON for the 4th and final round of Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Arenacross at Barrie Molson Center.The forecast was for it to clear up and be a nice day, but we’ve yet to see the sun in the sky yet.
The track here is very good and the dirt appears to be holding up nicely, so far. The entry list looks pretty similar to what we had last week in Sarnia, with the addition of Pennsylvania rider, Michael Fowler, here racing both classes.
Here are some shots from earlier today in order they qualified.
250 Class
Mitch McColl rounded out the 250 class in 15th.
Jack Wright definitely has some indoor skills and was 14th.
I thought Quinn Amyotte looked really good out there last week. Let’s see what he’s got this week. He was 13th.
Kyle Dillin was 12th in his murdered out look.
Tyler Gibbs said he wasn’t on the bike this past week and should be ready to go here in 11th.
Brad Nauditt rounded out the top 10 in 10th spot.
We’ll be seeing Michael Fowler again. He’s racing both classes and was 9th in the 250 class.
Guillaume St Cyr wants to make up for missing the main last week. He was 8th.
Marco Cannella wants to get back onto the podium. He was 7th.
Nobody wants to make predictions, but I predict Jyire Mitchell wanted to predict a podium this week on the live preview show last night. He was 6th.
Tanner Ward made in immediate impression on the series last week and was 5th here today.
Ryder Floyd needs some better luck this week to finish up where he belongs. He was 4th.
Dylan Wright looked fast just sitting on his bike in this retro Fox gear set. He was 3rd.
Watch for Luke Renzland to make some moves blitzing the whoops tonight. He was 2nd.
Tyler Medaglia topped the list today and is ready to get back onto the podium where he belongs after a rough weekend in Sarnia.
450 Class
Josh Smith is back for another round of Canadian AX. He was 14th.
Eric Schildt was 13th.
Cole Wilson was 12th.
Travis Barrette came in at 11th.
Dario Zecca was 10th
Zack Zager broke the top 10 in 9th.
I saw the hour meter on this full-time engineer’s bike and it read 3.2. Ryan Derry still managed to qualify 8th.
Michael Fowler switched colours for the 450 class and was 7th.
Shawn Maffenbeier was 6th.
Let’s see if Dakota Alix can back up his impressive 2nd place from last week. He was 5th.
Cade Clason looked good and finished 4th in qualifying.
Phil Nicoletti crossed the line with the 3rd best time.
Cole Thompson and Matt Goerke have a couple tricks up their sleeves for tonight. Let’s see how this plays out. Cole was 2nd.
Matt Goerke was fastest and absolutely crushed the whoops section. He and Cole tripled into the rhythm section, to. Keep an eye out for it tonight.
Don’t forget, you can watch it all live tonight on Fox Sports Racing or the Two Wheels TV app. If you’re looking for something to do for a few minutes, you can watch last night’s Moto Central Live Preview Show Presented by Sneaky Weasel:
It’s time to go racing!
Alex says, “See you at the races…”