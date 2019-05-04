Barrie Arenacross | Qualifying Photos

By Billy Rainford

We’re here in Barrie, ON for the 4th and final round of Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Arenacross at Barrie Molson Center.The forecast was for it to clear up and be a nice day, but we’ve yet to see the sun in the sky yet.

The track here is very good and the dirt appears to be holding up nicely, so far. The entry list looks pretty similar to what we had last week in Sarnia, with the addition of Pennsylvania rider, Michael Fowler, here racing both classes.

Here are some shots from earlier today in order they qualified.

250 Class

450 Class

Don’t forget, you can watch it all live tonight on Fox Sports Racing or the Two Wheels TV app. If you’re looking for something to do for a few minutes, you can watch last night’s Moto Central Live Preview Show Presented by Sneaky Weasel:

It’s time to go racing!